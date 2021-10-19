When will 'Dancing with the Stars' episode 6 air? Performance list and more about 'Grease' Night Special

"Grease is the word" for the upcoming episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 30. The remaining 11 celebrity contestants and their partners who are professional dancers; will be delivering performances inspired by the 1978 musical film, Grease.

Grease starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively. Reports claim that Newton-John will appear on Dancing with the Stars episode 6. The show will open with the song Grease, which will be choreographed by award-winning Kathryn Burns.

The themed episode will also include special appearances by Frankie Avalon, who will croon Beauty School Dropout, and Didi Conn, the original Pink Lady who played Frenchie in the movie.

'Dancing with the Stars' episode 6 release date

The Grease Night Special episode is all set to air on ABC on Monday, October 18, at 8.00 pm (ET). Viewers can also opt for streaming services and can even watch new episodes on the network’s website.

The latest episodes of Dancing with the Stars will be available on Hulu the next day.

Performance list of the 'Grease' Night Special

From Foxtrot and Jive to Viennese Waltz and Rumba, the Dancing with the Stars celebrities and professional dancers will perform dance styles and songs inspired by the movie Grease.

Here’s the performance list:

1) Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: Quickstep to “You’re The One That I Want”

2) Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: Viennese Waltz to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee”

3) The Miz and Witney Carson: Jive to “Greased Lightnin’”

4) Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: Charleston to “Born to Hand Jive”

5) Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: Foxtrot to “Summer Nights”

6) Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: Viennese Waltz to “Hopelessly Devoted To You”

7) Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: Viennese Waltz to “Beauty School Dropout”

8) Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: Rumba to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do”

9) Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: Foxtrot to “Sandy”

10) Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: Quickstep to “We Go Together”

11) JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: Foxtrot to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)”

Here’s how viewers can vote

Dancing with the Stars’ upcoming episode will be open to voting. Viewers can vote during the two-hour live broadcast in the ET/CT time zones via abc.com and SMS. Later, the viewers’ votes will be combined with the judges’ scores, which will decide who will be eliminated and who is closer to winning the Mirrorball trophy.

Hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, the reality show consists of four judges: Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing with the Stars season 30 is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, and has Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks serving as executive producers.

