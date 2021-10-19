Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy dating rumors explained

Olivia Jade has again come under the scanner after a viral TikTok video claimed the influencer is allegedly dating her Dancing with the Stars partner Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy. As netizens questioned Jade for getting involved with a married man, she recently responded to the rumors.

The 22-year-old YouTube star addressed the viral clip, which was later deleted, on her TikTok video where she clarified the alleged “hook up” allegations. In the clip, she bluntly calls it a rumor and that she and Chmerkovskiy are just good friends.

Olivia Jade said:

“I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife.”

She further urged viewers to enjoy the dance show and end the practice of spreading rumors and negativity about her and Chmerkovskiy.

Olivia Jade addresses the alleged dating rumors (Screenshot)

Chmerkovskiy has been married to JoJo Siwa’s dancing partner, Jenna Johnson, since April 2019.

Olivia Jade and her break up with ex-boyfriend

Olivia Jade was in a serious relationship with musician Jackson Guthy, but her August Instagram story reportedly revealed that Jade is single.

In 2019, Jade’s parents, actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in a college admissions scandal. During this time, Jade and Guthy had split up and later, got back together. Apparently, they were quite serious about each other till this August.

All about Jade’s battle with DWTS fans

Since the announcement of her participation in DWTS, Olivia Jade has been the target online. Initially, fans didn’t want to accept her as a celebrity dancer because Jade has not done any big film/TV projects other than making TikTok and YouTube videos.

Then, netizens trolled the creators of the dance reality show to assign one of the best DWTS dance partners, Chmerkovskiy, to Jade. Meanwhile, fans of the longest-running series were miffed that the judges reportedly favor Jade over other talented celebrity performers.

The recent episode, themed Grease Night, was about celebrating the classic film, its songs and the dance styles. Fans were shocked with the judges’ decision of saving Jade over Melanie C.

Also Read

The influencer received four 9s (total score: 36) from the judges’ panel. Melanie, Melora Hardin and Suni Lee also received the same score, yet the former Spice Girls member was eliminated.

Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Prem Deshpande