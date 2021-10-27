'Dexter: New Blood' full cast list: Meet Clancy Brown, Johnny Sequoyah and others from Showtime drama

Dexter: New Blood brings back Michael C. Hall as the people's favorite antihero. He was associated with the franchise from the beginning, playing Dexter Morgan.

For eight seasons, Hall's Dexter played a forensic expert during the daytime and serial killer at night in Miami. The season ended with him fleeing the city to start a new life. Thus, Dexter: New Blood will show him with a new identity — James Lindsay from Iron Lake, New York.

All about Michael C. Hall and his journey as Dexter

In addition to Dexter, Hall has appeared in multiple projects, including Six Feet Under, Paycheck and Gamer. He is a big-time Broadway performer who has done shows like Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Cabaret, Macbeth and Chicago, among others.

Hall has been married thrice and his second wife was Jennifer Carpenter, who plays Dexter’s sister Debra in the thriller series. She will also return to Dexter: New Blood, as some kind of voice or ghost who will guide Dexter when he will incline toward his dark side.

Apart from Hall, Dexter: New Blood stars a roster of talented actors and most of them have featured in the original series.

Meet the cast of Dexter: New Blood

1) Clancy Brown

Kurt Caldwell's character will return to Dexter: New Blood and is played by Clancy Brown. The veteran actor is best known for his performance in the 2019 flick The Mortuary Collection. He even won awards for this movie.

Brown has also appeared in projects including The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others.

According to reports, Brown accidentally revealed the name of the actor who will be playing Dexter’s son in the upcoming show which led fans to learn about Harrison Morgan beforehand.

2) Jack Alcott

Jack Alcott is the actor who is set to play Harrison Morgan in Dexter: New Blood. He appears at the end of the series’ trailer looking for his father, who had abandoned him in Dexter. Will he have the killer genes of his father? Only time will tell.

Alcott is known for his work on The Good Lord Bird, The Blacklist, When the Street Lights Go On and Champaign ILL.

3) Johnny Sequoyah

Dexter: New Blood has a newcomer, Johnny Sequoyah, who will play the role of Audrey in the crime drama series. She is a young actress who has not appeared in many projects.

Born in Boise, Idaho, the 2002 born actress has earlier starred in television shows like Believe and American Housewife.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Dexter: New Blood will also feature Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, David Magidoff as Teddy Reed and Alano Miller as Logan in all ten episodes.

About Dexter: New Blood

The trailer of Dexter: New Blood has left fans intrigued and they are excited to know whether Dexter will go back to his old ways. However, the clip shows him saying that this time he will be an “evolving monster.”

The official synopsis of Dexter: New Blood reads:

“Are you ready for Dexter’s return? Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.”

Dexter: New Blood is all set to air its first episode on Sunday, November 7 on Showtime at 9.00 pm (ET).

