Where to watch 'Torn From Her Arms'? Release date, trailer, and all about Lifetime's gut-wrenching film

Torn From Her Arms is a new Lifetime movie, which is based on true events. With this film, viewers will get to learn about some of the truths that took place during the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border.

Torn From Her Arms will revolve around the heartbreaking story of a mother and daughter who get detained while crossing the U.S. border. Sadly, the authorities separated the two.

The film will shed light on the trauma and trouble undocumented immigrant families underwent during this period. Directed by Alan Johnson, Torn From Her Arms is written by Ali Laventhol and Tawnya Bhattacharya.

When will 'Torn From Her Arms’ premiere?

Torn From Her Arms is all set to premiere Saturday, October 30 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 7.00 pm Central Time (CT) on Lifetime.

Those who don’t have cable can opt for streaming services, including fuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

'Torn From Her Arms’ trailer is gut-wrenching

The network recently dropped the Torn From Her Arms trailer, which is gut-wrenching. In the clip, an immigrant mother named Cindy is shown crying and yelling at the U.S. authorities, who are separating her heartbroken daughter Ximena. Multiple parents are seen alongside Cindy, while their children are also taken by the authorities.

Further, the video shows a scene where Cindy’s immigration lawyer, Thelma Garcia, tries to request the immigration officer to unite the mother and daughter. To this, the officer says:

“Migrants who tried to cross the US border are detained as per policy.”

The trailer also features journalist Ginger Thompson who will break the story to the world.

What to expect from Lifetime drama?

Viewers can expect Torn From Her Arms to be a sad story, so better keep your tissues ready while watching it. The Lifetime drama is based on actual events that shocked the nation.

The official synopsis of Torn From Her Arms reads:

“The movie follows Cindy Madrid (Fátima Molina) and her six-year-old daughter, Ximena (Camila Nuñez), who fled violence in El Salvador for safety in the U.S., only to be separated at the border as a part of the Administration’s Zero Tolerance Policy. Detained in detention centers in different states, Cindy and Ximena endured inhumane living conditions and inadequate medical care, but that was nothing compared to the emotional toll of being apart."

The synopsis continues:

“Their story would gain national attention when a whistleblower leaked a gut-wrenching audiotape of six-year-old Ximena crying for her mother. The onslaught of media attention incited by Ginger’s story alerted the nation to the cruelties being committed against undocumented immigrant families at the border.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The characters are also based on real-life people. Judy Reyes plays the role of Texas immigration lawyer Thelma Garcia, and Gloria Reuben portrays Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist ProPublica reporter Ginger Thompson.

Edited by Shaheen Banu