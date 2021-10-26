Who is Selena Gomez's sister? All about Gracie ahead of 'Selena + Chef' Season 3 premiere

Selena Gomez is all set to bring in the third season of her highly anticipated cooking show, Selena + Chef, this week. The HBO Max series was launched last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Selena + Chef, the popstar cooks mouth-watering dishes with the assistance of top chefs around the world. They join Selena Gomez via video call to help her up her culinary skills. The Revival singer shares all the delicious food with her friends and family, including her little sister Gracie.

In fact, the little one has made an appearance on the show, assisting Selena Gomez as she makes cupcakes and ice creams. But who is Gracie? Here's a quick insight into the life of Selena Gomez's little sister.

Who is Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie?

Gracie appears in 'Selena + Chef’ trailer (Image via YouTube)

Gracie Elliot Teefey is Gomez’s half sister. When the Disney alum was 5-year-old, her parents — Ricardo Gomez and Mandy Teefey, got divorced. Mandy then remarried Brian Teefey and they welcomed baby girl Gracie in June 2013.

In addition to Gracie, Selena Gomez has another half sister, Victoria, who is the daughter of Ricardo and his second wife Sara.

Although she has two sisters, the singer is mostly seen with Gracie on social media and at events. The duo have made Selena Gomez’s TikTok videos popular with millions of views and likes.

One of them was when the Only Murders in the Building actress deleted a TikTok video by mistake, before posting it online. To this, Gracie replied:

“You embarrass me.”

Before that, the duo’s viral video captioned, “sisters,” featured Selena and Gracie re-creating a scene from the TV series, Full House. It garnered over 2.3 million likes within 48 hours.

Selena Gomez and Gracie at Frozen 2 premiere

In November 2019, the sisters graced the red carpet for the Frozen 2 premiere. They donned their Disney looks and posed adorably for the paparazzi. Apparently, the popstar had told Gracie beforehand that if she felt nervous or overwhelmed, then Selena would help her feel comfortable or take her home if the little one wanted.

Speaking about the experience, Selena Gomez had said:

“I said to her, ‘This is my favorite red carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

The Lose You to Love Me singer admits that she is very protective of Gracie and would work toward being an inspiration for her.

About ‘Selena + Chef' Season 3

Fans are eagerly waiting for Selena Gomez and her show Selena + Chef Season 3 on HBO Max. For those out of the loop, the show's official description describes it as follows:

“This season also embraces fun (Covid-safe) group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.”

This time, the top chefs to appear on the show via video call include Kwame Onwuachi, Aarón Sánchez, Gabe Kennedy, Fabio Viviani, Esther Choi, Sophia Roe, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, Ayesha Curry and Jamie Oliver.

Selena + Chef Season 3 premieres Thursday, October 28, on HBO Max.

Edited by Danyal Arabi