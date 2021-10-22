'Selena + Chef' Season 3: Ayesha Curry's net worth explored ahead of HBO Max series premiere

Selena + Chef is back with Season 3 and so are the trusty chefs, of which Ayesha Curry is one. The Max Original's entertaining cooking show returns on Thursday, October 28, on HBO Max.

This season on Selena + Chef, Gomez is trying recipes with even more chefs from around the world and more family and friends around the kitchen table. Season 3 takes the joy of learning up a notch by embracing fun group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more.

One of the featured guests this season is Canadian-American chef Ayesha Curry. Ayesha has been in the limelight for over two decades, so readers may want to know more about her net worth.

About Ayesha Curry's net worth and her culinary journey

At 32 years of age, Ayesha Curry is a chef, author, model and television personality with a net worth of $10 million. The Canadian-American star is married to NBA icon Stephen Curry, and they share three children.

In 2008, Ayesha Curry starred as Keeley Hawkins on the television series Whittaker Bay. She has also featured in films such as Dan's Detour of Life and Love for Sale.

Curry's work on TV includes 10 Items or Less, Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, Guy's Grocery Games, Chopped Junior, FabLife, The Real, The Chew, Rachael Ray, Gary Unmarried, Ballers and The Great American Baking Show.

Ayesha Curry started her culinary journey in 2014 by preparing a meal on YouTube with no prior training. Two years later, she hosted the TV series Ayesha's Home Kitchen on Food Network. Curry also wrote a cookbook, Seasoned Life, the same year.

The chef has also served as a judge on Chopped Junior and Guy’s Grocery Games. Ayesha also has a successful cookware line.

About 'Selena + Chef' Season 3

Popstar, Selena Gomez, is back with the third season of Selena + Chef. Many more guests and chefs are invited to join the star in her stunning kitchen.

Selena will learn recipes such as seafood fit for a soirée, South Indian brunches, liquid nitrogen ice cream and also her secret favorite meal as yet.

Following the show's concept, each chef will highlight a charity. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Selena + Chef Season 3 features chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe.

Stream Selena + Chef Season 3 on October 28 on HBO Max.

