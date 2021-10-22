'Selena + Chef' Season 3 full cast list: Meet Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry and others from HBO show

Selena Gomez’s hit culinary show, Selena + Chef, is set to return with season 3 on October 28 on HBO Max. The show was launched last year during the COVID-19 pandemic when Gomez had to cook at home.

Speaking about Selena + Chef during the launch, the Disney alum had said:

"I found myself cooking more just as a result of being home over the last six months. I thought I was a decent cook before, but doing the show was definitely humbling. I realized I didn't know as much as I thought I did. I thought I knew how to make pasta, but I wasn't cooking it properly!”

Meanwhile, fans loved the concept of the show, where she cooks delicious dishes following the instructions of popular chefs via video call.

This season too, the lineup of chefs is going to make the show interesting.

Meet the chefs from Selena Gomez’s show

1) Aarón Sánchez

One of the chefs to appear via video call on Selena + Chef this season is Aarón Sánchez. He is not just an award-winning chef, but also a philanthropist, author and TV personality. Viewers must have seen the Johnny Sánchez’s owner as a judge on FOX’s MasterChef and MasterChef Junior.

He has also judged Chopped and Chopped Junior and hosted Cooking Channel’s Emmy-nominated series, Taco Trip. As an author, Sánchez has penned two cookbooks, La Comida del Barrio and Simple Food, Big Flavor and a memoir, Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef.

The Selena + Chef cast member has not just stopped his fondness for art to kitchen. He is also a tattoo and music lover.

2) Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is an actress, author, entrepreneur and chef. She featured as guest chefs on multiple shows and then started her own, titled Ayesha’s Homemade, on Food Network. With no professional training, Curry turned into a famous culinary artist who has shown her talent on her YouTube channel, Little Lights of Mine.

Curry is the author of her 2016 cookbook, The Seasoned Life, and the following year, she was invited as one of the hosts of The Great American Baking Show. Apart from starting Homemade (a meal-kit delivery service in Oakland), she is also the founder of a lifestyle magazine, Sweet July.

3) Esther Choi

Selena + Chef will also welcome the chef and owner of Mokbar and Ms.Yoo (NYC) Esther Choi to teach Gomez a delicious recipe. Choi is known to bring the taste of her country Korea to her food, which is inspired by her grandmother’s cooking.

Apart from being a talented cook, Choi is also a TV personality who has hosted Eater’s The Kitchen Gadget Test Show and Get Down with K-Town (podcast).

Choi’s bio on her website reads:

“Esther Choi is a multidisciplinary artist, architectural historian, and writer based in New York.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, other featured chefs to appear on Selena + Chef include Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Sophia Roe, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Padma Lakshmi and Richard Blais.

About 'Selena + Chef' Season 3

The network recently dropped Selena + Chef Season 3 trailer, in which Gomez has gone blonde and is seen cooking multiple dishes, from ice cream to prawns and crabs.

The official synopsis of Selena + Chef Season 3 reads:

“SELENA + CHEF is back with more chefs from around the world, more great recipes, more friends and family around the table and more surprises that are taking the joy in learning to cook to the next level. This season also embraces fun (Covid-safe) group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.”

The executive producers of Selena + Chef are Gomez (July Moon Productions) and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). The series’ showrunners are Leah Hariton and Melissa Stokes.

