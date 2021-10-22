“That’s always a part of the mission” - Stephen Curry on whether he’s gunning for the MVP trophy this season

After another scintillating performance from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors outlasted the LA Clippers in a nail-biting 115-113 finish. The Warriors improved to a 2-0 record while visiting LA's Staples Center this season.

Recording 45 points for the game, featuring a dominant first quarter performance of 25 points on 9/9 shooting from the field, Stephen Curry continues to show why he is considered one of the best players in the game.

In a postgame interview with the cast of TNT's "Inside the NBA," Stephen Curry addressed a question by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal regarding his goals for winning the NBA's MVP award this season. Curry responded by saying:

"I mean, I don't know how y'all described it when y'all were playing but, if you're doing what you're supposed to do that's obviously-hopefully the result that you're in that conversation. You know, effect in winning, leading a team, on the court, off the court. You know, just trying to find ways to elevate your game. I mean, that's always a part of the mission, it's not so much as the vision, you know, the MVP trophy. Every time you set foot on the floor. It's the expectation of how you're supposed to play every night that is MVP-type caliber expectations. I always have that. I hope that answers the question. So yes, but nothing changes from past years."

Stephen Curry was coming off a poor shooting night against the LA Lakers. Shooting 5-21, Curry still recorded a triple-double of 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the Warriors win.

In a return to typical form in this against the LA Clippers, Stephen Curry continues to display his ability as a player.

Stephen Curry as a likely MVP candidate

Stephen Curry shoots over Luke Kennard at the LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors game

It's no surprise that Stephen Curry is considered a likely MVP candidate this season. Since winning the unanimous MVP award in the 2015-16 season, the only player to do so, Curry has put the league on notice.

With each season, Curry continues to display his ridiculous offensive arsenal and range as a player. Although the Golden State Warriors have seen significant highs and lows over the course of the past five years, Curry's consistency as a superstar is unquestionable.

Coming off injury in the 2020-21 season, Stephen Curry almost led a severely shorthanded Warriors side to the NBA playoffs. With an average of 32.0 points per game for the season, Curry was also the NBA's scoring champion.

As far as winning goes, a healthy Golden State Warriors team will always be in a position to contend. Considering the hopeful return of Klay Thompson and the development of the roster, the Warriors look to be in great shape heading into the 2021-22 season.

At 33-years-old, Stephen Curry maintains his position in the upper echelon of superstars in the NBA. Coming off a ludicrous display to add to the long list of Curry classics, "Chef Curry" will make a strong case for winning the MVP award in the 2021-22 season.

