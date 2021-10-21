Where to watch 'Selena + Chef' Season 3? Release date, trailer, and all about HBO Max series

Selena Gomez's cooking show, Selena + Chef, is all set to return for a new season on HBO Max. With an innovative concept, the Only Murders in the Building star started her culinary series last year, and thanks to her fans’ love it is now coming back for season 3.

Within a year, Selena + Chef won two awards, including Best New Unscripted Series at MTV Movie + TV Awards and Best Home Chef in a Series at The Taste Awards (Viewer Choice). The show has also been nominated three times at Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and The Taste Awards.

Will the third season bring more wins to Gomez’s kitchen? Only time will tell.

'Selena + Chef' Season 3 release date

The 29-year-old Disney alum is set to launch Selena + Chef Season 3 on Thursday, October 28 on HBO Max. Those who do not have the channel can opt for streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Viewers can also watch the series on HBO’s website. It is currently unknown if the episodes will air on the premiere day itself on the network’s site.

Meanwhile, for those who want to catch the previous seasons’ episodes, they are available online on HBO Max.

'Selena + Chef' new season trailer

The network recently dropped the Selena + Chef Season 3 trailer on YouTube. The description read:

“She's back and she's blonde! Hope you've practiced your knife skills, because Selena Gomez is serving up a whole new season.”

The clip shows Gomez cooking delicious dishes, from crabs to ice creams, and sharing them with her friends. As she follows the instructions of famous chefs via video call, there is a chance Gomez might miss a step or two. However, in the trailer, she looked very confident this time compared to the first season of Selena + Chef.

What to expect from Selena Gomez’s show?

The third season of Selena + Chef looks promising. While the first two seasons were made during the pandemic and lockdown period, the upcoming installment has left fans super excited.

Selena + Chef Season 3 will include more chefs and great recipes along with more friends and family around the table. The official synopsis reads:

“This season also embraces fun (Covid-safe) group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.”

Selena + Chef is an unscripted series, which was something the popstar started last year. Speaking about the show, Gomez had then said:

Also Read

"I found myself cooking more just as a result of being home over the last six months. I thought I was a decent cook before, but doing the show was definitely humbling. I realized I didn't know as much as I thought I did. I thought I knew how to make pasta, but I wasn't cooking it properly!"

The featured chefs of season 3 include Ayesha Curry, Aarón Sánchez, Fabio Viviani, Esther Choi, Gabe Kennedy, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, and Sophia Roe.

Edited by Danyal Arabi