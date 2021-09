5 K-pop idols that have their own YouTube channels

Despite having an incredibly packed schedule and life in general, some K-pop idols take the time out of their day to pursue other passions. Here's a look at a few K-pop idols that are also part-time YouTubers and upload a variety of content to their channels.

Which K-pop idols have YouTube channels?

1) Apink Bomi

Bomi, or Yoon Bomi, is a member of Apink. They are a six-member girl group under Play M Entertainment. She currently has around 829k subscribers on her YouTube channel, "뽐뽐뽐."

Bomi is fairly active on her YouTube channel. She posts at least once a week, and most of her videos are equipped with English captions for her international viewers. She films a wide variety of content, including travel, lifestyle, food, and challenge-style videos.

2) EXO Baekhyun

Baekhyun's YouTube channel, "λ°±ν˜„ Baekhyun," currently holds around 3.63 million subscribers. He is a vocalist for the SM Entertainment K-pop group EXO.

Baekhyun is currently serving his mandatory military service enlistment period. However, the K-pop idol found time between his busy schedule to pre-record videos for his YouTube channel, which have been uploaded in his absence. He mainly uploads vlog-style content.

3) CLC Sorn

Sorn of Cube Entertainment's K-pop girl group CLC currently sits at 752k subscribers on her "Produsorn" channel.

The K-pop idol was forced to unlist all of her old video content due to unknown reasons. Many speculate about the possibility of her label, Cube Entertainment, playing a part in this situation. On August 18, she uploaded a new video to the channel stating that she is back and will be uploading new content.

4) Mamamoo Solar

Solar is a vocalist for Mamamoo, a K-pop girl group. They are currently signed to RBW. Solar's YouTube channel, "μ†”λΌμ‹œλ„ solarsido," is currently at 3.31 million subscribers.

Her YouTube channel was created on January 24, 2019. She posts a variety of content, from mukbangs, lifestyle and travel content, to makeup videos, challenges, and even behind-the-scenes videos of her idol life.

5) Day6 Jae (or eaJ)

Day6 Jae, who goes by the name "eaJ" for his solo projects, has a YouTube channel of the same name. It currently sits at 1.22 million subscribers. Along with having a YouTube channel, Jae used to stream on Twitch.

Previously, Jae would regularly upload vlog-style content, sometimes featuring other popular K-pop idols. In the past, Nikhun, Jamie, Kevin, Amber, and Sorn have guest-starred on his channel. Currently, he only uploads his solo music releases to the account.

Edited by Danyal Arabi