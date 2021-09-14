Who was the first K-pop idol to attend the Met Gala?

The Met Gala has a history of inviting K-pop stars to grace their program, but who was the very first act to represent the South Korean pop-music industry on the big stage?

Psy and Super Junior's Choi Siwon opened the doors for their juniors to make their own mark at the prestigious Met Gala. The two were dressed to their very best which left a lasting impression on many. This year's attendees also featured a couple more K-pop stars who made history with their presence.

History of K-pop idols at the Met Gala

The "first" K-pop act to attend the Met Gala was in fact not just one, but two. Choi Siwon from SM Entertainment's Super Junior and (at the time) YG Entertainment's Psy both made their appearances at the 2013 Met Gala fundraiser.

They were the first K-pop acts to officially grace the event. Choi Siwon, in turn, is technically the first K-pop group member to attend, and Psy is said to be the first K-pop solo act. The theme for that year was Punk: Chaos to Couture.

While there was no immediate uptake in the rate of K-pop stars invited, doors were opened and their fellow industry peers were soon gracing the platform.

First Korean idols to attend the Met Gala:

1. Choi Siwon (Super Junior) and PSY - 2013

2. Rain - 2015



And now CL and Rosé (Blackpink) are the first Korean female artists to attend -2021. Mark this date and save it for history. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mNcLh3t1e5 — 𝗖𝗼𝗰𝗼🍀 (@tabiiseyo) September 14, 2021

In 2015, solo K-pop artist Rain graced the event, dressed for the theme of China: Through the Looking Glass.

The next K-pop star appearance was in 2019, when Lay from EXO (under SM Entertainment) attended the Camp: Notes on Fashion themed Gala.

people forget that lay was at met gala AND the grammys pic.twitter.com/KqlyaDU9EX — naëlle²³ (@neylkp) September 13, 2021

This year, the Met Gala (Theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion) was attended by not one, but two history-makers. 2NE1 member CL, under her own label "Very Cherry," made her entrance at the ball.

CL in classic american denim tied with traditional korean hanbok knot and hair inspired by a headpiece worn mostly by queens— yes that’s how you make a met gala debut 💯



CL at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YaKHgplhoL — springkies (@jekkibby2) September 14, 2021

The other stunning appearance was Rosé, from the YG Entertainment girl group Blackpink. Donning Yves Saint Laurent (of whom she is a global ambassador), she swayed into the room accompanied by the creative director of the brand, Anthony Vaccarello.

Elegant, Fantastic and Beautiful



ROSÉ AT THE MET GALA#ROSÉ pic.twitter.com/imJZa5Zdrw — 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐡ʳ💜🥀 -𝑹- (@RoseanneP_211) September 14, 2021

Together, CL and Rosé are the very first female K-pop acts to grace the Met Gala.

With the K-pop industry becoming increasingly globalized and international with every passing year, the world is ready to see more and more K-pop acts at Western-dominated events.

Earlier, the K-pop industry saw a huge shift in international coverage with the attendance of BTS at various Western-based awards shows, including the prestigious Grammys.

Other K-pop acts have begun to take over the scene as well. The possibilities are endless for K-pop stars, a prospect which excites many.

