5 longest-running K-pop groups as of 2021

The K-pop industry has seen many debuts and disbandments, but there are groups that have stood the test of time, albeit seeing some member changes.

To keep track, we've compiled a list of some of the longest-lasting K-pop groups in the industry as of August 21, 2021.

Which is the longest-lasting K-pop group?

5) BIGBANG

BIGBANG is a 4-member boy group from YG Entertainment. They originally started off as 5, but a member decided to quit in 2019.

Left to Right: T.O.P, G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung

BIGBANG debuted on August 19, 2006 during the YG Family 10th Anniversary concert. The group has been together for 15 years and 2 days. They were named one of the most powerful celebrities in South Korea from 2009 to 2016, by Forbes Korea.

4) Brown Eyed Girls

Brown Eyed Girls, or B.E.G., is APOP's 4-member girl group. Surprisingly, the group has faced no member changes from debut to present.

While several of the K-pop group's members have left their agency APOP, they are still a part of the group and continue to promote under the name. They debuted on March 2, 2006, with the track "Come Closer." They've been together for 15 years, 5 months and 19 days.

3) Super Junior

Super Junior is a popular boy band under SM Entertainment. They started off with 12 members. One more member was added a year later. Currently, the group has 10 idols to its name, with 1 on hiatus.

Despite the rocky line-up changes, the K-pop group has stayed strong and continues to release music. They debuted on November 6, 2005 which makes it 15 years, 9 months and 15 days since they started.

2) TVXQ

TVXQ is another SM Entertainment boy group. They originally had 5 members, but after 3 split off and formed their own group, the group is now a duo.

The two K-pop idols are still active under the TVXQ name to this day. In 2020, they held a live online concert. They made their debut on December 26, 2003, making it 17 years, 7 months and 26 days since the special day.

1) SHINHWA

SHINHWA has been through several agencies, but the members are still together. Not only is it the longest running K-pop group, but they managed to accomplish the feat with no members changes; they debuted as 6 and are still together as 6.

Currently, the band are under their own agency named Shinhwa Company, specially established to manage the activities of all the members as well as the group. They've completed 23 years, 3 months and 12 days, as they debuted on May 9, 1998.

