Did CLC disband? Yujin tearfully reveals the truth behind the group's status

CLC's Yujin made a heavy statement on the future of CLC, and fans are not happy with what they had to hear.

Yujin is a member of the 6-member girl group, formed and managed by Cube Entertainment. They debuted in 2015 with their EP "First Love," with 5 members; 2 were added later and after Elkie's departure in February 2021, the current CLC lineup is Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn, Yeeun and Eunbin.

Yujin made a statement on the currently-airing idol-survival show Girls Planet 999, and fans ran to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the current situation.

CLC's Yujin reveals the truth behind the group's status, fans angry at Cube Entertainment

On the 2nd episode of Girls Planet 999, fans were able to see CLC's Yujin perform her own rendition of HyunA's "Bubble Pop." It was a happy sight for fans, as HyunA previously worked at Cube Entertainment, and had in fact written lyrics for CLC's "Hobgoblin."

However, during the show's 1-on-1 interview with Yujin, she tearfully revealed some shocking news about CLC.

clc yujin confirming clc is disbanded for everyone who missed pic.twitter.com/xS8PSduTTk — Girls Planet 999 pics (@gplanetfiles) August 13, 2021

i think there's a mistranslation here. the korean subtitle literally said "the company said (clc) will not have any activities" not "dismissed", so there are technically not disbanded yet 🤧 but still it's very sad the girls deserve so much more https://t.co/Ow5neExy5O — 쩨띵💘 (@theysick2) August 13, 2021

In layman's terms, Cube Entertainment is shutting down all of CLC's promotional activities and comeback chances - effectively meaning they've possibly disbanded, and only under Cube due to contractual obligations.

The unfortunate news came with a heavy heart, and fans immediately took to Twitter to not only comfort Yujin, but to also cheer her on, for the duration of Girls Planet 999.

i'm so sad what the hell, i was just a casual fan of clc but this breaks my heart. rooting for yujin !! pic.twitter.com/oIq1FIPZT8 — via ❖ 🪐⁹ (@solar_blues) August 13, 2021

choi yujin said (clc) the team was dismissed (?). yujin also felt invisible (didn't stand out) because their concepts were always strong. #GirlsPlanet999 pic.twitter.com/yqynYUBmjV — lori 🌸 ep 2 live tweets (@xiaodebut) August 13, 2021

HER CALLING HERSELF CLC CHOI YUJIN RIGHT BEFORE SHE SAID CUBE DISMISSED CLC IS SUCH A POWER MOVE IDGAFFFF ROT IN HELL @cubeunited pic.twitter.com/FL35HEMcNr — mark🍓choi yujin gp999 (@yeeunification) August 13, 2021

TIFFANY POSTING A CLIP OF YUJIN YESSSSS



SUPPORT CHOI YUJIN BB ALL THE WAYYYYYY



pic.twitter.com/yFrZkNwwMK — 소시야 (@soshirevelae) August 13, 2021

U will be successful yujin, cube is gonna get their karma pic.twitter.com/KPZwH6iG6n — sweetlikesorn ✧ ᗢ (@sweetlikesorn) August 13, 2021

Alongside the support, many people hurled criticism towards Cube Entertainment for their alleged treatment of CLC, stating their lack of promotions for the group and the silence on their part regarding CLC's status.

no but this is actually sick cube has never cared even a little abt clc, they had so much potential but the company just couldnt be bothered to invest in them and now yujin is the one who has to share the news of the disbandment on national television…

pic.twitter.com/Wv6yPyjYFV — es (@prodksm) August 13, 2021

CLC AND ALL CUBE ARTIST DESERVE BETTER, BOYCOTT CUBE ENTERTAINMENT pic.twitter.com/6gMr1rhxHM — 𓏲ׄ 🎠 ʾ 𝗝𝗼𝘆 ⌕ 𝘉𝘌𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦. 𓂃‹ᴈ (@siyesthetic) August 13, 2021

CLC deserve better. If cube only gave them proper promotions and comeback, they would have kept on rising. But no, each member promoted on their own. They kept asking the company to have a tour/concert worldwide, but they never got the chance.

pic.twitter.com/lXtDpo7HIP — 🍮 (@jjellyday) August 13, 2021

does cube have shame cause hello you got your group disbandment notice flashed on national television — Jinsoul (@foIderz) August 13, 2021

LMAO cube how are y’all gonna let such a news come from a show instead??? y’all clearly can’t be asked with the group.



and people actually think CLC isn’t being mistreated hah. https://t.co/73RBJGDbnW — ☆ Rudч ☆ (@__orbitchuu) August 13, 2021

Until Cube Entertainment comes out with an official statement revealing the disbandment of CLC, there is still hope for fans that the group may have a chance to come back.

Meanwhile, CLC's Yujin scored an all-pass during her audition for Girls Planet 999, and K-pop fans will be able to catch the multi-talented idol on her journey in making it to the finals. More information on the show can be found here.

