Did CLC disband? Yujin tearfully reveals the truth behind the group's status

CLC's Yujin made a heavy statement on the future of CLC, and fans are not happy with what they had to hear.
Yujin is a member of the 6-member girl group, formed and managed by Cube Entertainment. They debuted in 2015 with their EP "First Love," with 5 members; 2 were added later and after Elkie's departure in February 2021, the current CLC lineup is Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Sorn, Yeeun and Eunbin.
Yujin made a statement on the currently-airing idol-survival show Girls Planet 999, and fans ran to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the current situation.
CLC's Yujin reveals the truth behind the group's status, fans angry at Cube Entertainment
On the 2nd episode of Girls Planet 999, fans were able to see CLC's Yujin perform her own rendition of HyunA's "Bubble Pop." It was a happy sight for fans, as HyunA previously worked at Cube Entertainment, and had in fact written lyrics for CLC's "Hobgoblin."
However, during the show's 1-on-1 interview with Yujin, she tearfully revealed some shocking news about CLC.
In layman's terms, Cube Entertainment is shutting down all of CLC's promotional activities and comeback chances - effectively meaning they've possibly disbanded, and only under Cube due to contractual obligations.
The unfortunate news came with a heavy heart, and fans immediately took to Twitter to not only comfort Yujin, but to also cheer her on, for the duration of Girls Planet 999.
Alongside the support, many people hurled criticism towards Cube Entertainment for their alleged treatment of CLC, stating their lack of promotions for the group and the silence on their part regarding CLC's status.
Until Cube Entertainment comes out with an official statement revealing the disbandment of CLC, there is still hope for fans that the group may have a chance to come back.
Meanwhile, CLC's Yujin scored an all-pass during her audition for Girls Planet 999, and K-pop fans will be able to catch the multi-talented idol on her journey in making it to the finals. More information on the show can be found here.
