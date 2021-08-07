MNet Girls Planet 999 episode 1: Fans slam program for allowing trainees to disrespect Yujin, video of her in tears goes viral

New survival show Girls Planet 999 premiered on August 6 to much criticism, and Yujin's fans have reason to hate the showrunners. After a video of her in tears went viral, fans took to Twitter to claim that MNet had meted out partial treatment towards her.

In one of the videos released by MNet a week before the show aired, other trainees had mocked Yujin, a member of the girl group CLC, and this shocked the fans.

Was Yujin mocked by another trainee in MNet's Girls Planet 999?

A Chinese participant on MNet's Girls Planet 999, who was expected to cover Helicopter, a song by Yujin's band CLC, had used a line from the song to describe what she thought of the original performers.

She said, "We go up, but you don’t." This was seen as a diss by fans of Yujin from the very beginning.

In addition to this, after the first episode was aired, a clip of Yujin in tears and covering up her mic was released. The clip has left fans and viewers of Girl Planet 999 shocked.

Fans were worried as they didn't know why Yujin was sobbing. Could it have been the trainees or did she get eliminated from the series? Speculation surrounding Girls Planet 999 flooded the online landscape.

Countless times that cube artists have been under mnet's hands. RTK, Kingdom and now this. Better treat Yujin right coz you'll see never see light again. https://t.co/bN0cjY4ssg — gab ⬠ (@_meloverse) August 6, 2021

Yes! Yujin and CLC deserve all the love in the world! Cheshire let's support her! ❤️ — YOONI🎀 🌼🍀🍭💚🐥 (@Yoonixv) August 6, 2021

mnet needs to leave yujin alone.. she already been thru hell with cube — ari 🦋 clc (@clconly) August 6, 2021

WITH YA MY ATOMIX WEAPONS READY TOO LET'S BLAST THAT BUILDING CUBE PLUS MNET — Shazan Barde (@ShazanBarde) August 6, 2021

I think it's pain, you could see her feet were plastered up in the performance. :( — Edenseul 🕊️🐸 (@Edenseul) August 6, 2021

No..she was covering her mic so that people wouldn't hear her cry. — Kysah (@ky_shark) August 6, 2021

girl whoever made u cry better be hiding now — #supportchoiyujin (@twicemisamotzu) August 6, 2021

I think so, if you rewatch her part b4 she perform, the interview of her was clearly after she perform cuz she looks like she just finish crying. — Kysah (@ky_shark) August 6, 2021

A few fans also noticed that Yujin's feet were all bandaged and wondered if she was in tears because of the pain. Whether Yujin made it to the show's next level or not is something that fans will have to wait and watch in the next episode.

Yujin belongs to the girl group CLC. The K-Pop idol, along with other members of CLC, debuted on March 19, 2015. Their first mini-album was titled, First Love.

She is also an actress, seen in shows such as Nightmare Teacher and So Not Worth It. Yujin also appeared in a web drama called Green Fever, available to stream on Naver TV.

Mnet also faced backlash for editing Chinese groups in an unflattering manner

Many fans of the Chinese participants in the show also expressed that the production team had intentionally edited the footage to show the mistakes made by different members.

Quite a few fans explained that the performances in the MNet show were great, but the highlights solely focused on mistakes. It resulted in MNet getting a lot of hate messages on social networking sites, especially Twitter.

