'Torn From Her Arms' full cast list: Fatima Molina, Gloria Reuben, and others star in Lifetime drama

Lifetime brings yet another film, Torn From Her Arms, that promises to touch hearts. Based on true events, the film is about the torture and trauma families underwent amidst the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border.

Torn From Her Arms is a gut-wrenching story about an immigrant mother and her six-year-old daughter. As they fled to the U.S. for safety from violence in El Salvador, the family was detained at the border due to the administration’s Zero Tolerance Policy. Like many immigrants, the mother was separated from her child as they cried their hearts out.

With a powerful storyline and incredible cast, Torn From Her Arms is worth your time.

Meet the cast of 'Torn From Her Arms'

1) Fatima Molina

In Torn From Her Arms, Fatima Molina plays the mother’s role, Cindy. Her powerful performance in the trailer was impressive, leaving fans highly anticipated to watch the film.

Hailing from Mexico, the actress is best known for working on projects including Who Killed Sara? (2021), I Dream in Another Language (2017) and S.O.Z: Soldados o Zombies (2021).

2) Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben will be seen playing Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist ProPublica reporter Ginger Thompson in Torn From Her Arms. The renowned actress has worked on multiple movies and television series, including ER, Blue Bloods, Lincoln, Falling Skies, Mr. Robot, and The Blacklist, among others.

Apart from being a successful actress, Reuben is also a singer, an activist, and a published author.

3) Judy Reyes

The role of Texas immigration lawyer Thelma Garcia in the Lifetime drama is portrayed by actress and producer Judy Reyes.

Born and raised in New York, USA, she is famously known for her work in Claws (2019), Scrubs (2001), Jane the Virgin (2016-2019), Devious Maids (2013), and The Circle (2017).

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Torn From Her Arms also stars child actor Camila Nuñez, Julian Sedgwick, Vicky Araico, Lisa Owen, and Kerry Ardra.

About 'Torn From Her Arms'

Directed by Alan Johnson, Torn From Her Arms is written by Ali Laventhol and Tawnya Bhattacharya. As the mother-daughter is suffering separately, Thelma tries her best to reunite them. It is Ginger, the reporter, who breaks the news to the world.

The synopsis of Torn From Her Arms reads:

“Their story would gain national attention when a whistleblower leaked a gut-wrenching audiotape of six-year-old Ximena crying for her mother. The onslaught of media attention incited by Ginger’s story alerted the nation to the cruelties being committed against undocumented immigrant families at the border.”

Torn From Her Arms is all set to premiere Saturday, October 30 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Lifetime. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services to watch the movie.

