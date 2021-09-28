“Blue Bloods” Season 12 full cast list: Meet Tom Selleck and others from CBS show

The Reagan family is back with Blue Bloods Season 12. A multi-generational clan of cops is set to deal with new challenging cases and family gatherings at the dinner table.

Since the jaw-dropping end of season 11, the expectation from the upcoming episodes has leveled up. Titled “Hate is Hate”, the premiere episode will be directed by David Barrett.

The official synopsis of Blue Bloods Season 12 first episode reads:

“As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.”

The CBS show has been airing for a long time, and much credit goes to the cast members.

Tom Selleck plays Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

Most of the 90s kids know Tom Selleck as Monica’s Richard ex from the hit sitcom Friends. He plays New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods.

The 76-year-old actor rose to fame during his 80s show, Magnum P.I. (1980-88), winning an Emmy and Golden Globe and being nominated multiple times.

Selleck is also well-known for playing the titular role in the Jesse Stone television film franchise. The senior actor is currently working on his memoir, and while explaining what to expect from it, he said:

“It’s very personal. I can tell you what it won’t be: It’s not going to be a score-settling thing. It’s not going to be a who-I-dated thing. There’s a certain level of privacy, but I’m being extremely intimate on the personal effect everything has had on me.”

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg, a versatile celebrity, plays Frank’s son Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods. From the world of film, television to music, Wahlberg has aced it all. Starting as a teen pop sensation, he has now become a successful TV and film actor.

Before Blue Bloods, Wahlberg starred opposite famous actors in films like Righteous Kill, What Doesn’t Kill You, The Zookeeper, The Sixth Sense, Ransom, and Saw II. His television and miniseries credits include Boomtown, Path to 9/11, The Kill Point, and Band of Brothers.

Maria Baez is played by Marisa Ramirez

Marisa Ramirez has been playing Danny’s work partner in Blue Bloods as Maria Baez since season 3. According to photos released by the network, the new season brings the partners back together on the field for a new case.

Ramirez is a well-known primetime and daytime television actress who starred in projects including Prosecuting Casey Anthony, Against the Wall, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Miracles, Mental, The Young, and General Hospital.

In addition to the mentioned cast, Len Cariou’s Henry Reagan is Frank’s father in the series, while Will Hochman played Joe Hill, who disappeared (assumed dead) in season 11, but he returned in its finale. Reports suggest that Hill will not be a regular on the show’s new season.

Other prominent actors include Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan Boyle), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko), and Sami Gayle (Nicole Reagan Boyle).

Meanwhile, Blue Bloods Season 12 will premiere on CBS on Friday, October 1, at 10.00 pm. It will air after Magnum P.I. Season 4 premieres.

If readers miss watching the latest episodes on the network, they will also be available on Paramount Plus.

