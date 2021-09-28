Where to watch 'Magnum P.I.' Season 4? Release date, trailer, and more

Magnum P.I. is here to continue the investigation in the show’s new season. The crime drama revolves around an ex-Navy SEAL who turns P.I. in Hawaii after his return from Afghanistan.

The series is a remake of the classic Magnum P.I. (1980-88), which starred Tom Selleck (as Thomas Magnum) and John Hillerman (Jonathan Higgins) in key roles. In the modern version, Jay Hernandez plays Magnum and his partner’s name is changed to Juliet Higgins, portrayed by actress Perdita Weeks.

Both versions have impressed viewers, and the latest Magnum P.I. has been renewed for a fourth season.

When and where will 'Magnum P.I.' Season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of Magnum P.I. is slated to premiere Friday, October 1 on CBS at 9.00 pm (ET) and 8.00 pm (CT). It will be followed by the Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere.

Apart from local CBS stations, viewers can watch the latest episodes through the network’s site or can subscribe to CBS on other streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.

The new episodes will also be available on Paramount Plus.

Plot of Season 4’s first episode

The previous season ended with Higgins moving to Kenya with Ethan, while Magnum came to terms with his feelings for Higgins. In the new season, Higgins is back, but things will not be the same between the partners. Magnum might move on to the next relationship with detective Lia Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) and the duo will keep their affair a secret.

Titled Island Vibes, the premiere episode of Magnum P.I. Season 4 is directed by Bryan Spicer. Here is the official synopsis of the first episode:

“As Magnum tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs. A misstep abroad forces Higgins to assist an old employer.”

Also Read

The upcoming season will also star other fan-favorite characters, including Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Amy Hill), Detective Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang), Theodore “TC” Calvin (Stephen Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Zachary Knighton).

Due to the pandemic, episodes of the third season were cut short to 16, however, things are back to normal and reports claim that Magnum P.I. Season 4 will have 20 episodes, just like the first two seasons.

Edited by Siddharth Satish