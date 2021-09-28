Where to watch “Bull” Season 6? Release date, trailer, and all about CBS show

CBS’s procedural drama, Bull, is all set to return for a new season. While the last season was mainly focused on life amid the pandemic, the upcoming episodes are said to be intense.

The series revolves around the brilliant and charming Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly), a psychologist and expert on high-tech data. The owner of a consulting firm, TAC (Trial Analysis Corporation), Bull figures out, with the help of his power team, the ways that “makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.”

Known as the ultimate puppet master, Bull’s team includes investigator Danny James (Jaime Lee Kirchner), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr), lawyer Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson), and coder & hacker Taylor Rentzel (MacKenzie Meehan).

Unfortunately, lawyer Benny Colón (Freddy Rodriguez) will not be returning for Bull Season 6.

When and where to watch Bull Season 6?

The sixth season of Bull is slated to premiere Thursday, October 7 on CBS at 10.00 pm (ET) and 9.00 pm (CT).

Apart from local CBS channels, viewers can watch the latest episodes via the network’s site or subscribe to CBS on other streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.

The new season’s episodes will also be available on Paramount Plus.

What to expect from Season 6?

At the end of season 5, viewers witnessed that Dr. Jason Bull and his ex-wife Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Yara Martinez) were remarried. This time, their daughter, Astrid, is in danger.

As per the trailer and promo clips, Season 6 of Bull looks promising. The premiere episode will be about Bull and his team creating a psych profile of his life as his kid is kidnapped.

While the captor warns not to involve cops, Bulls suspects that the abductor is someone from his past.

Speaking about the same, co-showrunner Nichole Millard said:

Also Read

“I think [co-showrunner] Kathryn [Price] and I would feel comfortable saying [Bull’s] whole character journey is one of control that is kicked off in our first episode of the season when his child is taken from him. And then we’ll see that idea of control for him personally threatened in various ways throughout the season. And the end will be how he can get back to equilibrium and maybe change a little on the way.”

Directed by Eric Stoltz, the first episode, titled Gone, is written by Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio. Bull Season 6 episodes will air every Thursday starting next month.

Edited by Ravi Iyer