How many children does Jessica Alba have? All about her family as daughter attends first day of eighth grade

Jessica Alba’s eldest daughter is an eighth-grader. The 40-year-old recently shared a few pictures on Instagram documenting her daughter Honor Marie’s first day at school.

Honor wore a green sweater and denim skirt for her big day, smiling for the camera and hugging her mother in one snap. The caption reads,

“Honor’s first day of 8h grade. A proud (& obviously crying) mama.”

Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Starts 8th Grade Looking Like Mom's "Twin" https://t.co/jIXgc9ObHj — E! News (@enews) September 1, 2021

Jessica Alba celebrated Honor’s thirteenth birthday on June 2021 and shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She said that her daughter enjoys pointing out the fact that she is now taller than her mother. She added that Honor has a heart of gold, is filled with compassion, and is also smart, silly, hilarious and kind.

All about Jessica Alba’s family and kids

Jessica Alba at Fifth Annual InStyle Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Born on 28 April 1981, Jessica Alba is a well-known actress and businesswoman. She made her film and television debut when she was 13, and gained recognition for her role in the television series Dark Angel at the age of 19.

She was previously in a relationship with Michael Weatherly for three years, whom she met while filming Dark Angel. She then met Cash Warren while filming Fantastic Four in 2004 and they tied the knot in Los Angeles. They became parents to three children – daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner, and son Hayes.

Honor Marie’s pictures were featured in the July 2008 issue of OK! Magazine and reportedly earned Jessica Alba $1.5 million. The Machete Kills actress was raised as a Catholic in her teenage years. However, she left the church because she felt that she was being judged for her appearance.

Jessica Alba received her big break with Honey in 2003. She eventually became a well-known face in Hollywood and was seen in several box office hits like Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Little Fockers and Sin City.

Also read: What is Gregg Leakes' net worth? Exploring the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star's fortune as he passes away at 66

Edited by Siddharth Satish