When will 'The Voice' Episode 11 air? All about the Knockouts premiere

The Voice Season 21 gets more and more interesting with each episode. After the battle round, it is now time for the Knockout rounds.

Although it is similar to the battle round where two participants from the same team compete, the Knockout round includes a mega mentor. Thus, The Voice episode 11 will welcome fan-favorite singer and performer Ed Sheeran as the mega mentor for this season.

He will join regular mentors Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend during their team’s rehearsals and guide them on how they should take their performances forward on stage for this crucial round.

When will 'The Voice' Episode 11 be released?

All the contestants will compete on the Knockouts for two days. The Voice Episode 11 will be the first day of the round that will premiere on October 25 at 8.00 pm (ET) on NBC.

Viewers can also opt for live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The latest episodes will also be available on the NBC website.

All about the Knockouts premiere where Libianca and Green will perform songs by Billie Eilish and Shelton

According to the sneak peak videos shared on social media, the Knockouts premiere episode will include Shelton’s team. Libianca and Hailey Green are going to impress judges with their selection of songs and their powerful voices.

Libianca will croon Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish, and Legend and Grande will be seen being mesmerized by her incredible voice.

Green will set the stage on fire with a rocking performance to Shelton’s song, God’s Country. While her voice wins everyone’s hearts, Clarkson is the only judge among Legend and Grande who chooses Green.

This decision will land Shelton in a tough spot, as he will now have to pick one of the two – his own team members – for the next round. If he chooses Libianca, then she will go to the next round, and if he chooses Green, then it will be a tie.

Highlight of 'The Voice' episode 11 is Ed Sheeran

As Sheeran is the mega mentor this season, fans are super excited about the upcoming schedule. Coincidentally, episode 11 will air a day after the singer announced on Instagram that he has tested COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, The Voice Season 21 welcomed each team’s battle advisors – Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana) and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake). Each of them guided their team along with the mentors.

After the Knockouts, the final round left will be live performances by participants.

