'The Blacklist' Season 9: Diany Rodriguez's role in NBC series explained

NBC's hit series The Blacklist is set to return with its ninth season. Fans are super excited for the new installment as it will showcase the lives of the FBI task force after the death of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

As the creators killed one of the major characters in the crime drama, they have also roped in a newcomer. Weecha Xiu, played by Diany Rodriguez, is a new joinee to the cast of The Blacklist.

According to reports, Rodriguez’s role is described as follows:

“With a tough physical presence and a hardened demeanor, Weecha is more than capable of defending herself against anyone who might threaten her or her associates.”

Rodriguez might be a new face on the NBC show, but is familiar with the territory of the show. With her experience in the thriller crime genre, the star is all set to impress The Blacklist’s fans.

Who is Diany Rodriguez?

Prior to The Blacklist, Diany Rodriguez played ADA Maria Delgado in the NBC-backed series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. She has also appeared in other TV shows, including The Purge (as Lisa Ortiz) and New Amsterdam (Gabriella Alvarez).

Her television credits also includes Bull (2021), The Outsider (2020), Ray Donovan (2019) and Lodge 49 (2018).

Rodriguez’s upcoming projects include The In Between and The Valet, which are currently in the post-production stage.

About The Blacklist Season 9

NBC recently dropped the trailer for The Blacklist Season 9 and it has left fans curious. The clip showed Raymond “Red” Reddington (played by James Spader) heartbroken after Liz’s death, while the rest of the squad is going to come together to take down the vicious Blacklisters.

The team has been scattered since the mishap, but the synopsis of the premiere episode, titled The Skinner, revealed that the FBI task force will be drawn back together.

Although fans will miss Boone from Season 9, they are also eagerly waiting to see how Red reunites with his team. The Blacklist cast members include Spader, Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), Laura Sohn (Alina Park), Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe Zuma), Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper) and newcomer Rodriguez.

The Emmy-winning series is all set to premiere Thursday, October 21, at 8.00 PM (ET) and 7.00 PM (CT) on NBC. The latest episodes can also be watched the following day on Peacock TV. Those who want to watch the previous seasons of The Blacklist can stream it on the network’s website and on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi