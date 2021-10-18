Who is Gymani on 'The Voice'? Team Kelly singer works two jobs to make ends meet

The Voice Season 21 has got their contestants who have picked their mentors and are ready to compete for the title. The show will now proceed to the next rounds, including battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances.

Hosted by Carson Daly, The Voice includes four celebrity judges — Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. After hearing the contestants the judges must make their case to why the contestant should join their team. While fans are eager to see which team will reach the winning round, one contestant named Gymani is showing a lot of potential to make her mentor Clarkson proud.

Who is Gymani?

The Voice contestant Gymani is a 23-year-old Georgia native who grew up in the church where her parents were ministers. As her family was into music, she was born with singing skills which Gymani showcased by participating in bands and chorus throughout her school life.

Her talent even got her into Berklee College of Music, but Gymani couldn’t pursue it due to financial trouble. According to her bio posted on NBC’s website, Gymani became a mother for the second time last year and she has been working two jobs to make ends meet.

Despite facing hardships, she didn’t give up on music and has been performing gigs at multiple events in Atlanta. She has participated in The Voice to show her talent to the world and inspire her daughters so that they follow their dreams in the future.

Here’s how Gymani impressed The Voice mentors

Gymani crooned to popstar Grande’s single, pov, during the blind audition round and wowed all four of the judges as they turned their chairs for her. Although Grande was awestruck by her performance, Gymani chose Clarkson as her mentor.

The upcoming episodes of The Voice will show her and Aaron Hines (both on Clarkson's team) battling it out in the next round. The promo features contestants rehearsing with their mentors and battle advisors. For Clarkson’s team members, Jason Aldean is the advisor, while the others are Kristin Chenoweth (Team Grande), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

Fans can catch the new episodes on October 18-19 (Monday and Tuesday) on NBC channel at 8.00 PM (ET). Viewers can also opt for live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The latest episodes will be available on the NBC website as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi