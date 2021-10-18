Who is Aaron Hines? Here's how 'The Voice' singer's mom supported him despite cancer battle

The Voice Season 21 kickstarted last month and so far, it has managed to keep viewers hooked. All four judges, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande, have made teams that consist of talented aspiring singers.

One of the contestants is Aaron Hines who has won everyone’s heart and touched many souls with his wonderful voice. The Texas resident, who was born in South Carolina, was raised in a military and athletic family. But, Hines decided to take a different train than his family. Read on to learn more about The Voice singer.

Who is Aaron Hines?

Aaron Hines is a 28-year-old singer who started his music journey when he was in eighth grade. His talents included playing the drums, performing for crowds and winning competitions. Hines then learned the piano and pursued songwriting while singing with different groups.

After his stint at college, The Voice contestant found out that his mother was diagonised with stage 3 breast cancer. As Hines was prepared to leave his passion for music behind to take care of his mom, she pushed him to focus on his passion and career. After two years, she successfully managed to beat cancer and became an inspiration to Hines. His mom’s support is the reason that Hines is now a participant on The Voice.

Hines gets four-chair turn on The Voice

During the audition round, Hines started singing Heartbreak Anniversary when the judges were turned around. His rendition wowed the judges and Hines became the last four-chair turn of the season.

As the mentors were trying to convince Hines to choose their respective team, Hines chose Kelly Clarkson as his mentor. His choice surprised everyone, including Clarkson, who jumped and shouted with joy.

Speaking about the same, Clarkson said:

"I was so shocked he picked me! But, he's San Antonio, Texas, so, what up?”

Backstage, Hines explains that he made the decision because Clarkson understood him artistically. Only time will tell how long the partnership between Hines and his The Voice mentor will last.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the blind audition round has ended and the battle rounds have begun. The four battle advisors — Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake) — appeared in the previous episodes.

The upcoming episodes of The Voice will air on October 18-19 on NBC and consist of knockouts and live performances.

Edited by Danyal Arabi