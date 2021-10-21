Billie Eilish fragrance: Price, release date, where to buy, and all you need to know 

Billie Eilish is ready to enter the beauty industry with the launch of her debut fragrance line, Eilish, scheduled for release this fall. The singer took to Instagram to announce her latest venture and said she had been “chasing the scent” for several years.

The Bad Guy hitmaker has collaborated with leading global beauty brand Parlux Fragrances to create her perfume. The product is a gourmand and presents a blend of creamy vanilla, rich cocoa, and soft spices.

The scent has been produced with “base notes of warm musks, tonka bean, and sleek wood.” Meanwhile, the bottle features a sleek metallic amber-bronze figure designed to represent Billie Eilish’s favorite parts of the human body.

The musician has reportedly been involved in the entire production process, from creative control and ideation to designing, packaging, and campaigning.

Billie Eilish fragrance: Launch date, cost, and availability

The Eilish perfume is set to launch in November 2021 at the cost of $68 per bottle. The fragrance will be available directly-to-consumer exclusively on the official Billie Eilish fragrance website. Consumers can also visit the website to have early access to the product.

Internet reacts to Billie Eilish's new perfume

Billie Eilish is undoubtedly one of the most successful contemporary music artists in the world. At only 19 years of age, the singer has bagged seven Grammy Awards and two Guinness World Records.

The singer rose to fame with her debut single Ocean Eyes and went on to release two studio albums, four EPs, 29 singles, and 25 music videos. More recently, the Happier Than Ever crooner announced the launch of her first fragrance line, Eilish.

Speaking to Vogue about her latest venture, the musician said she has always harbored a dream of launching her own perfume brand:

“Perfumes have been one of my greatest joys in life, and I’ve always wanted to make one. And not as Billie Eilish, not as an artist, not as a singer; I wanted to make a perfume to have a perfume. It has nothing to do with me; I’m just branding it so that people see it.”

Fans have been excited about the fragrance line ever since the singer talked about her love for perfume and dropped hints about the product during an Instagram live. Following the official announcement, several fans took to Twitter to react to the Eilish perfume launch:

During her interview with Vogue, Billie Eilish also opened up about the creative process. She talked about her choice of scent and mentioned that it was related to her childhood memory:

“I’ve always been in love with vanilla since I was a kid, and my mom would teach me to bake… Vanilla is such a...a loved smell. But, for me, that was really how I felt like I wanted to smell, and just my favorite smell.”

She also shared her creative thought process behind the design of the perfume bottle:

“I’ve always had an infatuation with back and collarbones and just like, bones and bodies. I didn’t want to have it be a certain body type. I think that the human body is so beautiful as it is, and we should stop changing all of our bodies and just be appreciative of what they naturally are because they’re so beautiful.”

The Eilish fragrance is also vegan. It is reportedly cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients. The product goes on sale across the globe next month.

