5 Kurama and Naruto moments etched in fans' memory despite passing of the Nine-Tailed Beast

The end credits to Boruto Episode 218 paid the perfect homage to Kurama, with a montage of all his greatest moments from the original series to Naruto Shippuden and Boruto.

Fans have mostly agreed that Boruto Episode 218 did more justice to Kurama's passing than the manga did, as far as invoking emotions go.

Although those who have been following the Boruto manga were aware of this tragedy, the way the anime dealt with it was unexpectedly beautiful.

A tribute to Kurama: The watchful Nine-Tailed Fox Demon

With the passing of one of the most beloved characters from the franchise, it is only fitting that fans take a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about some of the most iconic moments between Kurama and Naruto.

1) When Naruto met Kurama

This has to be one of the most famous scenes from the original Naruto series. A gutsy Naruto walks up to the Nine-Tailed Fox and asks him to lend him his power as rent for living sealed within him.

As a result, Naruto gave viewers a visual treat of a fight against Neji Hyuga in the Chunin exams.

2) "I'm coming after all that hate inside you too, someday!"

This was the moment that began Kurama's transformation from a destructive mass of pure hatred to the watchful guardian that he died as. Undoubtedly one of the most heartfelt moments from Naruto Shippuden.

3) The first Tailed Beast transformation

Yet another iconic moment between Naruto and Kurama, this one won hearts when Naruto acknowledged Kurama as a fellow citizen of the Leaf Village, almost as a parallel to how Iruka Sensei accepted him when he was a kid.

4) "Hey, brat!"

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations treated fans to a whole roster of heartfelt emotional scenes over the years. However, very few trump the conversation between Kurama and Kawaki, where the latter learned about Naruto's struggles and what he had to go through.

5) "Be well, Naruto"

This is the perfect Kurama moment to wrap up this list. As has been said before, Boruto Episode 218 surpassed the manga in terms of the emotions it evoked.

Also Read

A montage of all Naruto and Kurama moments was the perfect way to commemorate the one who has always watched over the beloved Hokage.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer