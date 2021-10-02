Boruto filler episodes: Which episodes can you skip?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has reached one of the best parts of the storyline, and the going will get even more enjoyable with the upcoming episodes.

With Baryon Mode Naruto making his appearance in the anime, a lot of fans will now take to watching Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, given that it took fans by storm when it was revealed in the manga a few months ago.

Of course, it is not only the Baryon Mode but also the many developments in the Boruto manga, which will be adapted to screen soon in the upcoming episodes.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations filler list: Which episodes to watch and which ones to skip

Like Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime also has a staggering amount of filler episodes. However, the fillers in Boruto provide more clarity to the incidents of the anime.

This is mainly because the anime was started independently, although, after a point, it started following the plot of the manga.

Manga canon episodes

Manga canon episodes are the ones that have been adapted straight from the manga. However, just watching these will not give fans a proper welcome into the story. The anime canon episodes do a better job of doing so.

Manga Canon Episodes include: 19-23, 39, 53-58, 62-66, 148-151, 181-189, 193-208, 212-217

Anime canon episodes

Anime canon episodes do not follow the manga, but the mangaka or the writer approves their plots.

In the case of Boruto, the anime canon episodes elaborate more on the plot points touched upon by the manga and create more tales involving the next generation shinobi, strengthening the plot.

Anime Canon Episodes: 1-15, 24-38, 42-47, 51-52, 60, 70-92, 98-104, 112, 115, 120-137, 141-147, 152-154, 157-180, 190-191, 209-211

Filler episodes

These are the ones that fans can take or leave. These filler episodes do not add much value to the anime plot, although the creators of the show stated that Boruto does not have any fillers at all and that it is all canon.

Filler episodes: 16-18, 40-41, 48-50, 59, 61, 67-69, 93-97, 105-111, 113-114, 116-119, 138-140, 155-156, 192.

Also Read

With the past few episodes, the anime has entered one of the most interesting and crucial arcs, and now might be a good time to start watching it. And with Kishimoto-san having returned at the helm, fans can expect some insane plot points.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will be the final villain of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Code Boruto 0 votes so far