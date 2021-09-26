Every Naruto show and movie: Fillers, chronology, and all you need to know

The entire Naruto saga essentially consists of two parts. The count rises to three if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is counted.
Following a very simple chronology, the original Naruto series sets the stage for the events of Naruto Shippuden, and introduces viewers to the shinobi world. The series predominantly takes place in and around Konoha.
This world is further expanded in Naruto Shippuden, viewers are acquainted with the other countries and shinobi villages. It deals with incidents taking place all around the shinobi world.
Next is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which is a sequel series focusing on Naruto's son and the next generation of shinobis from Konoha.
Watch Naruto in order: Chronological list of every show and movie
Although the chronology is pretty straightforward, the inclusion of movies makes matters a little more complicated.
Naruto (2002-2007)
As has been said before, the original Naruto series sets the stage for the events of Naruto Shippuden. It introduces a roster of significant characters, and initiates many conflicts that would conclude in Shippuden.
It builds the rivalry and tension between Naruto and Sasuke, and establishes their bittersweet relationship. Finally, the narrative reaches a culmination when Naruto fails to stop his best friend from joining Orochimaru and turning against their village.
List of movies belonging to the original Naruto series canon:
- Ninja Clash In The Land Of Snow: Takes place after episode 101
- Legend Of The Stone Of Gelel: Takes place after episode 106
- Guardians Of The Crescent Moon Kingdom: Takes place after episode 196
If someone skips this series entirely and moves on to Shippuden, they are sure to miss out on important context.
However, they can duly skip the filler episodes: 26, 97, 101-106, 136-140, 142-219.
Naruto Shippuden (2007-2017)
In Naruto Shippuden, viewers are introduced to the entire shinobi world and its history, as well as the conflicts that have plagued it over the years. Naruto's legend reached its zenith with this series, and it gifted the fandom some of the most iconic moments in anime history.
List of movies belonging to Naruto Shippuden canon:
- Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Takes place after episode 32
- Bonds: Takes place after episode 71
- The Will Of Fire: Takes place after episode 121
- The Lost Tower: Takes place after episode 143
- Blood Prison: Takes place after episode 196
- Road To Ninja: Set after episode 251
- The Last: Takes place after episode 493
Shippuden is a rather lengthy series, but its size is considerably reduced if one skips the filler episodes: 28, 57-71, 91-112, 144-151, 170-171, 176-196, 223-242, 257-260, 271, 279-281, 284-295, 303-320, 347-361, 376-377, 388-390, 394-413, 416-417, 422-423, 427-450, 464-468, 480-483.
Also Read
As a bonus addition to the list, fans who are interested in the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can dive into Boruto: Naruto the Movie. It explores the initial dynamics between Naruto and his son. The film takes place after Episode 45 of the anime.