Will the Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live up to the hype?

The hype around the rumored Naruto skin in Fortnite has been growing ever since it was first leaked during the Apple vs Epic Games courtroom trial. Players have been trying to guess all the details that could be a part of the collaboration between the popular Anime and the battle royale game.

Countless leaks and rumors have given Fortnite players a lot of hope about the arrival of the Naruto collaboration. However, this much hype can eften end up disappointing fans if they don't get what they have been expecting. Therefore, it is valid to question whether the Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will live up to the hype.

There are several Fortnite Naruto skin leaks to go on and figure out how the upcoming collaboration will look like. If the reality is anything close to the leaks, fans are certainly in for a blast.

All the Fortnite Naruto skin leaks so far

Initially, players only had the leaks from the Apple vs Epic Games courtroom battle. It was still uncertain when the Naruto skin in Fortnite was arriving. However, all that changed once Epic CCO Donald Mustard leaked that Naruto will indeed come in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Unfortunately, players thought the Naruto skin in Fortnite was going to be a battle pass skin. However, that didn't turn out to be the case after the battle pass was released and Naruto was missing. This didn't mean that the collaboration wasn't going to be a part of Season 8. Instead, it just needed a little more time to arrive.

Players have already been disappointed with Naruto's absence from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass. This means that the skin would either arrive in the item shop or be part of the Fortnite Crew Pack, which means players will have to pay extra to get the skin.

What does the Naruto x Fortnite collaboration have in store for players

Hopefully, players can leave behind this disappointment if the Naruto Fortnite collaboration is worthwhile. Several leaks have suggested that the popular anime character will be a part of a bundle that may include a glider, backbling, and even a Kunami harvesting tool.

The collaboration would get even better if Naruto came along with a few other popular characters from the anime, such as Madara, Itachi, Sakura, Sasuke, etc.

Fortnite does have a history of disappointing collaborations, such as in the case of Ghostbusters, Tron, and several others. Hopefully, Naruto will not be a part of that list.

