Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Concepts, leaks, and more

With Fortnite's Season 8 approaching soon, one of the prime characters that Epic Games states will be a part of the next era of the game is Naruto from the popular anime show. Naruto's skin will lead the way for crossovers in the next season and has already hyped up many Fortnite players as well as Naruto fans.

Almost every crossover brings fans from both sides together, so this particular one should see great success from those raving about it on social media from the leaks that have been released so far. So here's everything we know about the Naruto skin coming to Fortnite next season.

Naruto is coming to Fortnite with an entire arsenal of gear and cosmetics

Unfortunately, Naruto's skin will not be showcased in the Season 8 Battle Pass as some thought during the early concept stages. However, Donald Mustard has confirmed that the skin will be part of Season 8, most likely in the form of a featured skin in the in-game shop available for purchase with V-Bucks.

Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass )



He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried — #Ex Candywing (@qCandywing) September 7, 2021

So while he won't be an option to spend Battle Stars on, Naruto will still be in Season 8 in some fashion. His skin will also likely contain a bundle option in the shop where players can purchase all of the gear that pairs with the base skin, such as a harvesting tool or glider.

Leaks on social media suggest that Naruto could be the first stepping stone towards a ninja theme for Season 8, but nothing has been concretely confirmed.

On top of that, Naruto's appearance in Fortnite's Season 8 could come through many forms as he took many different styles in his show, so fans are wondering what his skin will look like. Most likely, he'll appear as his original form with the orange and black suit and headband like some of the concept art suggests.

huh. I just realized, even though so many people are excited about Naruto, But what will he LOOK like? what edit styles...That'll keep youup for a while. #Naruto #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/JLITfyyjcD — Video Making Boi! (@TweetMakingBoi) September 7, 2021

Many questions are still left unanswered as Season 8 is right around the corner, and there's been some speculation regarding Naruto's status with the Battle Pass.

