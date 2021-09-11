Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: When the new season starts, Season 7 end date, and more

Players will soon begin a new journey in Fortnite as Chapter 2 Season 7 is coming to an end. In just a few days, a new season will start, which means the island is open to a new threat after the aliens depart. Naturally, players are excited to know when exactly does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 start?

The Season 7 end date is marked by the Operation: Sky Fire live event on September 12th. Fortnite live events have always acted as a transition from one season to another, and Operation: Sky Fire is going to play a similar role.

Here's a look at what we know regarding Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 8 start time, expected server outages, and new content.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is going to end with Operation: Sky Fire which starts on Sunday, September 12th at 4 PM ET. Live events in Epic's Battle Royale game usually last around 15-20 minutes. However, given that this is going to be one of the biggest live events yet, it might take a little longer.

Regardless of how long Operation: Sky Fire lasts, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 starts on Monday, September 13th. Previous Fortnite seasons have always started approximately 12 hours after the live event. This means players can expect Chapter 2 Season 8 to start around 4 AM ET on the morning of September 13th.

SNIPPET OF THE EVENT MUSIC! (Thanks to @mysterytriogf for sending me the ad link) pic.twitter.com/CNvZP9xNcu — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 10, 2021

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 ends on the 12th of September, and so does the Season 7 battle pass with it. This will give way to a new battle pass, and players will be able to access a range of new content, potentially including the Naruto skin.

Chapter 2 Season 8 is also rumored to bring back Kevin the Cube and brand new POI's that will replace the ones destroyed by Operation: Sky Fire. This, however, will only be confirmed once the season and battle pass go live on September 13, 4 AM ET.

The server downtime between seasons is expected to be hefty this time around, with most data miners and leakers hinting at a 4-8 hour outage before players can jump into the new season.

