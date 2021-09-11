Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event, "Operation: Sky Fire" regional timings for all zones

It's only a few hours till Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 ends with a literal bang. Dr. Slone is prepared to take on The Last Reality with the help of the players who chose to join her in Operation: Sky Fire.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event Operation: Sky Fire begins on Sunday, September 12, at 4 PM ET. Unlike the previous Ariana Grande Rift Tour, the live event will not have multiple shows and won't be replayable. Therefore, gamers will only get one chance to be a part of this.

A detailed list of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Operation: Sky Fire's regional timings for all zones will help loopers make it to the live event in time. Clearly, with Fortnite Sky Fire being one of the most significant live events in the game's history, they will not want to miss out on this one.

When and how to watch the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Operation: Sky Fire live event?

The season finale for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is going live in a few hours. Operation: Sky Fire will take place at the same time around the world, with some regions having the live event during the day and others having it early in the morning.

Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire countdown timer (Image via FortniteBRFeed/Twitter)

Americas (September 12)

NA - East: 4:00 pm ET NA - Central: 3:00 pm CT NA - West: 1:00 pm PT Brazil: 5:00 pm Brazil Time

Europe (September 12) and the Middle East (September 13)

United Kingdom (UK): 9:00 pm BST Germany, France, Italy, Spain: 10:00 pm CEST UAE: Midnight Dubai Time

Asia (September 13)

India: 1:30 am IST Singapore/China: 4:30 am SGT Japan: 5:00 a. JST

Oceania (September 13)

Australia: 6:00 am AEST New Zealand: 8:00 am NZST

Things to remember before Fortnite Sky Fire event

To attend the Chapter 2 Season 7 Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire live event, players should join 30 minutes before the start time. They will get a chance to go inside the alien mothership during the live event, and they should be dressed for the job.

Bombs armed and in position. Operation: Sky Fire commences soon. Prepare to deliver the IO's final message on 9/12/2021 at 4 PM ET. https://t.co/SlqznnIDUL pic.twitter.com/eTNbodZSAr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 8, 2021

Streamers and content creators are advised to record their Operation: Sky Fire event experience while attending the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event since they will not get another shot at it.

