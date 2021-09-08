How to claim the Fortnite Trespasser elite skin from StreamElements: Step-by-step guide

Epic Games recently teased the Trespasser Elite skin for Fortnite, and it is certainly one of the coolest looking skins in the game. The Trespasser Elite skin will not be coming in the item shop or the battle pass and can be a little tricky to get.

That being said, players can rejoice as it is a completely free skin. The Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin is a promotional skin offered by StreamElements. It is being offered to Fortnite streamers on YouTube for using the services of StreamElements.

For the uninitiated, StreamElements is a streaming integration that has a stock of amazing overlays. Streamers can connect their streaming accounts to the website and get various elements to use, such as transitions, overlays, backgrounds, etc.

To get the Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin, players need to use a promotional StreamElements overlay to stream the game for 10 hours. Upon doing so, they will unlock the redeem code and get the amazing skin free.

A step-by-step guide to unlocking Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin using StreamElements

Unfortunately, there are no official guides available from Epic Games on redeeming the Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin from StreamElements. However, players can still do so with a little bit of work.

Step 1: Head over to the StreamElements website and log in with your YouTube account.

StreamElements

Step 2: Head over to the partnerships tab under the revenue section, and you will come across the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 challenge.

Fortnite StreamElements Challenge

Step 3: Click on the apply now button when the option is available, and it will tell you what to do.

Step 4: Once accepted in the challenge, streamers will complete the 10 hours of streaming with 5+ concurrent viewers using the downloadable overlay.

StreamElements Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin challenge (Image via qCandywing/Twitter)

Step 5: Upon completing the challenge, players will get a redeem code for the Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin that they can use for the upcoming Operation Skyfire live event.

Is Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin coming to the item shop?

As of now, the Trespasser Elite skin is promotional. However, it has been confirmed to arrive in the item shop in a bundle and cost 1,500 V-bucks.

For those confused; as far as I'm aware the Trespasser Elite outfit WILL be in the Item Shop in the future.



The only reason content creators such as myself are getting it early is just to generate hype/promote the Operation: Sky Fire live event. pic.twitter.com/Xkjeq6yELW — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 4, 2021

Also Read

Whether this bundle will drop ahead of the Fortnite Operation Skyfire live event is still uncertain. Therefore, the only way to get the skin before the Chapter 2 Season 7 live is through the StreamElements promotion.

Edited by Srijan Sen