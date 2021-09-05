How to get the Fortnite Trespasser Elite skin for free in Season 7

There are only a handful of days left in Fortnite Season 7, and the developers are making some final changes to the game. Epic has released several cosmetics for Season 7, and recent leaks indicate that gamers have the opportunity to earn the Trespasser Elite skin for free.

Fortnite Season 7 has been a magical journey for gamers. Regular content updates followed by timely glitch fixes from the developers kept the game interesting all through till the end. Some even went onto claim that this was the best ever season of Fortnite.

The recent speculation regarding the free Trespasser Elite outfit has proved once again that the alien-themed season is one of the best ever in Fortnite's history.

Fortnite Season 7: Epic releases rewards for streamers

Epic is quite well-known for its collaboration events. The developers have engaged with several popular names for these collaboration events in Fortnite. These are extremely popular among gamers, as they give them an opportunity to secure exclusive skins and other in-game items for free.

The recent Stream Elements x Fortnite collaboration aims to bring forth several rewards, including the free Trespasser Elite skin. Ever since the news of the free skin was released, gamers have been curious to know how to get a hold of it in Fortnite Season 7.

Gamers will be required to stream Fortnite for approximately 10 hours. The stream should have 5 concurrent viewers throughout the stream. Fulfilling these criteria will make the gamer eligible for free rewards.

Epic will reward a special code to that gamer once the objective has been completed. Gamers will be able to use that code and get the Trespasser Elite skin for free in Fortnite Season 7.

Gamers who miss out on the opportunity to get the Trespasser Elite skin in Fortnite season 7 for free need not worry. It has been revealed that the coveted skin will be in the Item Shop soon. However, gamers will be required to pay a few hundred V-Bucks to add this item to their collection.

For those confused; as far as I'm aware the Trespasser Elite outfit WILL be in the Item Shop in the future.



The only reason content creators such as myself are getting it early is just to generate hype/promote the Operation: Sky Fire live event. pic.twitter.com/Xkjeq6yELW — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 4, 2021

The all-new Trespasser Elite cosmetic has certainly hyped up gamers. Fulfilling the criteria is a bit tricky for new streamers. However, content creators who have been around the game will have it easy to complete the event and get hold of the skin.

The availability of Trespasser Elite in the Item Shop has pleased many gamers, and it is expected that Epic will churn out significant revenue from the Item Shop sales.

The date of the Item Shop release has not yet been revealed. It will be updated as soon as Epic releases an official statement or data miners are able to reveal some beneficial information.

