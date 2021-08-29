Fortnite update 17.50 early patch notes: Live event leaks, new skins, and more

Fortnite Season 7 has been good thus far, and Epic Games has shattered loopers' expectations in a good way with the constant stream of content being pushed out weekly, in the form of collaborations and cosmetics.

However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and with the 17.50 update due in a few days, it marks the final update and content push before Fortnite Season 8 starts. With little over a fortnight left, loopers can expect a lot of good things to be heading their way in the coming week.

Fortnite 17.50 update is set to be the largest for the current season

1) Corny Complex abduction

With Slurpy Swamp and Coral Castle abducted, the only remaining named location in Fortnite marked for abduction is Corny Complex. It's unclear why the aliens began the abductions in the first place, however, they now have their sights set on the IO's headquarters.

The abduction process will begin prior to downtime and the first stage should be completed after the Fortnite 17.50 update goes live. It'll be interesting to see what becomes of the IO's base following the abduction.

According to previous leaks, the IO is expected to shift its base of operations to Coral Castle. However, at this point in the game, unless the IO remains in the upcoming season as well, the entire point of the move becomes moot.

2) Burning Wolf Crew Pack

Midas' first enforcer, "The Burning Wolf," is set to make his way in-game as part of the upcoming crew pack for September. He's one of three original operatives who collaborated with Midas during his early days.

A total of three operatives known collectively as "The First Shadows" will be part of the upcoming Crew Packs, and each operative will drop at the beginning of a new month.

Given that Midas' original operatives are being added in-game, there is a small chance that Midas himself may once again make an appearance in-game during Fortnite Season 8.

3) Shang-Chi

Although this legendary character was added to the Marvel comics in 1973, it's only now that he's finally getting the attention he deserves. With Shang-Chi coming to the cinemas on September 3rd, according to a Reddit insider who had correctly predicted the Rift Tour, the skin will be launched in-game a day before on September 2nd.

Given the accuracy of past predictions, it can be said without a doubt that skin will be coming. However, neither Epic Games nor the leakers have showcased any further details regarding the cosmetics. By all means, the skin will be revealed after the Fortnite 17.50 update.

4) Event Countdown

Although the files for the end-of-season event were leaked a few weeks ago, leakers have been tightly tipped and have chosen not to reveal details to keep it a surprise for the community.

However, given how the storyline has thus far played out, the end-of-season event will more than likely revolve around the Mothership being brought down, and the transition from one season to the next taking place.

