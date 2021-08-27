Fortnite Martin Luther King event gone wrong: When a good idea meets poor execution

Despite Fortnite trying to make Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream a reality in-game, things are not going according to plan. Much like the We the People podcast "Tomato Fiasco" from last year, this year's attempt at anti-racism education falls short once more.

As soon as the "March Through Time" LTM was announced, fans, content creators, data miners and leakers all celebrated this momentus step forward. Prominent individuals within the community, such as HYPEX, iFireMonkey and others, applauded this initiative by Fortnite.

Go give it a watch if you got time, the speech is great. And checkout MLK's documentaries if you can! https://t.co/ddCeSYmw12 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 26, 2021

It would seem that Epic Games, having learned their lesson with the We the People podcast, decided to disable all toys and emotes that could be considered "toxic" or "disrespectful" inside the new LTM.

Sadly, barely a few moments after it went live, Twitter lit up a christmas tree, with dozens of users posting Tweets showcasing how some players were still managing to be disrespectful in-game. This brings readers to one important question: Is the Fortnite community ready for educational content in-game?

Is Fortnite really the place for educational content?

Epic games has tried to be nothing but supportive of different cultures, races and ethnicities; however, going by past events and those from a few hours ago, it's clear that Fortnite is not the ideal place to teach world politics and history to players.

By all accounts, while there's nothing wrong with education in-game, it must be remembered that the bulk of players are children. What they consider "cool," such as doing the "Gangnam Style" next to segregation fountains, many others will consider as disrespectful, and to an extent, racist as well.

no matter what you guys say, paying homage to MK is a good thing, please try to understand that there some people playing this maybe and saying they "hate Ngrrs" just cause this exist. — XhoChi (@TyrantNeptunia) August 27, 2021

Several players feel that this entire thing is more of a PR stunt than an actual attempt at doing something useful. One user even brought up an event from a month ago as an example, when Epic Games took away a creator's code for homophobic statements, and promptly reinstated it as well.

With all that said, while a lot of planning has indeed gone into this new LTM, the execution is sorely lacking to a certain extent, and a lot of safeguards that should have been in place, such as limited emotes for the "March Through Time" LTM, are missing.

Given how Fortnite functions as a game, educational content will not go far for numerous reasons. While a major portion of the community will partake respectfully in these educational events, a lot of players will not; and that's just the way things are going to be.

Having said all that, the question that comes to mind is: Should Epic Games stop doing their part? Absolutely not. However, the rogue individuals within the community cannot be stopped either.

For every initiative that tries to do good, there will be griefers who will try to ruin it. That's just the way things are, and perhaps that's how they will remain for the foreseeable future.

