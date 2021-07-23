Fortnite content creator AwA let off the hook after anti-LGBTQ comments; community says it's "disappointed" with Epic

Following the Fortnite 17.20 update, Epic Games added more joy and merriness to the game by unveiling LGBTQIA+ cosmetics free for everyone for a week. The main aim was to showcase support to the LBGTQIA+ community and build a more inclusive environment for everyone.
In their official statement, Epic mentioned that "everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus," and players can now support diversity in Fortnite by wearing "Rainbow Royale" cosmetics and showcasing them in-game.
Unsurprisingly, the announcement was met with severe backlash from some fans and anti-LGBTQIA+ elements on social media. Despite this, prominent Fortnite leakers such as iFireMonkey and HPYEX stood their ground supporting the decision and silenced those who spoke ill about the matter at hand.
While the drama was slowly being brought under control, out of the blue, well-known Fortnite creative map maker, AWA stirred the pot more. His creative map, "Pro 100," was featured during the Cosmic Summer event, and he commented under the official promotion post, stating:
"I'm not a fanatic, but this is against nature."
Suffice to say, it didn't take long before Fortnite officials noticed the comment and disabled the PRO 100 map creator's support code as punishment for the statement. However, the unbelievable has happened in a strange twist of events, which has left Fortnite fans and aficionados fuming.
AwA gets creator code reinstated; decision doesn't bode well for Fortnite community
In a strange turn of events, after being suspended for barely an hour, the creator code was reinstated. AwA was left off the hook by Epic, who stated that his comment was an opinion.
This decision has left many fans and Fortnite content creators disappointed with the developer's stance on the entire situation.
According to numerous Fortnite players, the entire purpose of carrying out this act seemed like a fiasco, given that the consequences were time-limited. Furthermore, given that AwA was part of the Fortnite community and is well known as a creator, this only worsens matters, as it sets a bad example for the community.
Here's a Twitter thread summarizing the entire situation:
It's unclear what happens next, but given the severe backlash from fans and players, this is just the beginning of the issue. Suffice to say, while the opinion may not have been harmful in the eyes of Epic, lots of people were hurt.
The entire scenario has created animosity and disregard for many of the LGBTQIA+ players in Fortnite.
