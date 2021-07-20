Fortnite Rainbow Royale kicks off to support the LGBTQIA+ community, free rewards to be granted throughout the week

Fortnite update 17.20 kept the community on tenterhooks but finally arrived today after some downtime that felt longer than usual. As expected, the new update has introduced a bunch of new items, including changes in the map, new weapons, and skins.
Interestingly, one of the most intriguing elements of the update is the Rainbow Royale, which will celebrate the Fortnite LGBTQIA+ community.
Rainbow Royale will make its debut in the popular 100-man Battle Royale and will allow players to celebrate differences by acquiring loads of items for free. Players can access these items from the Item Shop. It is important to note that these items will be available for a week, starting today until 27 July.
The following is a list of items the players can grab for free from the Item Shop to partake in the Rainbow Royale:
- Four Rainbow Royale Sprays: Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star
- Sunshine & Rainbows Wrap
- Take a’bow Emote
Rainbow Royale tracks added to Fortnite
Furthermore, Epic Games has added several tracks from Rocket League which are essentially part of the Love ISLV playlist, which celebrates and promotes LGBTQIA+ artists.
The tracks include:
BEATBOX
- Big Freedia - Platinum
- Lil Nas X - Montero
RADIO UNDERGROUND
- King Princess - Pain
- Troye Sivan - STUD
- Ben Platt - Imagine
POWER PLAY
- Daya - Bad Girl
- Hayley Kiyoko - Found My Friends
- Kim Petras - Malibu
The response on Twitter has surprisingly been rather mixed. While some in the community have saluted Epic Games for such an endeavor, others feel this inclusion was rather unnecessary.
Fortnite skins, wraps and more
Version 17.20 is the second major installment to Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite. The devs have added a lot of interesting items this time around, including new skins and wraps.
Collecting these might be an uphill task but will definitely keep players on edge for the next few weeks.
Dataminers and leakers gave players a good idea of what to expect. Following is a list of skins, pickaxes and backblings arriving with the new update:
Skins
- Ghost and Shadow Henchmen
- Chic Commodore
- Bugha
- Customized Captain
- L.T. Look
- Mod Marauder
- Vouge Visionary
- Wrap Major
- Wrap Recon
- Wrap Trapper
- Bogey Basher
- Cart Champion
- Eagle Enforcer
- Putt Pursuer
- Swing Sargeant
- Pepper Throne
- Gildedguy
Backblings
- Zoey Trophy
- Slush Fighter Cape
- Hologlyph
- Sleek Hologlyph
- Viola Royale
- Par Pack
Pickaxes
- Aquari-Axe
- Bugha Blades
- Dauntless Driver
- FutureProof Flail
- Orbital Abductor
- Holoslash
- Stellapen Smashpack