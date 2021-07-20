Fortnite Rainbow Royale kicks off to support the LGBTQIA+ community, free rewards to be granted throughout the week

Fortnite update 17.20 kept the community on tenterhooks but finally arrived today after some downtime that felt longer than usual. As expected, the new update has introduced a bunch of new items, including changes in the map, new weapons, and skins.

Interestingly, one of the most intriguing elements of the update is the Rainbow Royale, which will celebrate the Fortnite LGBTQIA+ community.

Rainbow Royale will make its debut in the popular 100-man Battle Royale and will allow players to celebrate differences by acquiring loads of items for free. Players can access these items from the Item Shop. It is important to note that these items will be available for a week, starting today until 27 July.

Free items can be accessed from the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

The following is a list of items the players can grab for free from the Item Shop to partake in the Rainbow Royale:

Four Rainbow Royale Sprays: Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star

Sunshine & Rainbows Wrap

Take a’bow Emote

Rainbow Royale tracks added to Fortnite

Furthermore, Epic Games has added several tracks from Rocket League which are essentially part of the Love ISLV playlist, which celebrates and promotes LGBTQIA+ artists.

The tracks include:

BEATBOX

Big Freedia - Platinum

Lil Nas X - Montero

RADIO UNDERGROUND

King Princess - Pain

Troye Sivan - STUD

Ben Platt - Imagine

POWER PLAY

Daya - Bad Girl

Hayley Kiyoko - Found My Friends

Kim Petras - Malibu

The response on Twitter has surprisingly been rather mixed. While some in the community have saluted Epic Games for such an endeavor, others feel this inclusion was rather unnecessary.

I see what you did here pic.twitter.com/6vYwSWUSJ6 — VakaVG (@VakaVG) July 20, 2021

marketing — Centx 🦧 (@centxfn) July 20, 2021

How can YOU give a sexuality to a video game character — Erupt (@tendercat555) July 20, 2021

You guys are the best, thank you for doing something so amazing for your community! — StrawDesertHD (@StrawDesertHD) July 20, 2021

TYSM FORTNITE. BEST ITEM SHOP pic.twitter.com/18u0Rx78Db — Antre (@_antre__) July 20, 2021

Fortnite skins, wraps and more

Version 17.20 is the second major installment to Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite. The devs have added a lot of interesting items this time around, including new skins and wraps.

Collecting these might be an uphill task but will definitely keep players on edge for the next few weeks.

Dataminers and leakers gave players a good idea of what to expect. Following is a list of skins, pickaxes and backblings arriving with the new update:

Skins

Ghost and Shadow Henchmen

Chic Commodore

Bugha

Customized Captain

L.T. Look

Mod Marauder

Vouge Visionary

Wrap Major

Wrap Recon

Wrap Trapper

Bogey Basher

Cart Champion

Eagle Enforcer

Putt Pursuer

Swing Sargeant

Pepper Throne

Gildedguy

Ghost & Shadow Henchmen will finally be skins! pic.twitter.com/oUJf7mxacF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Backblings

Zoey Trophy

Slush Fighter Cape

Hologlyph

Sleek Hologlyph

Viola Royale

Par Pack

Their backbling & pickaxe are also reactive to wraps! pic.twitter.com/1d6Gitn7Rv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

New Animated Aquari-Axe Pickaxe! (the fish and everything in it move) pic.twitter.com/GgN5PYWbUD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Pickaxes

Aquari-Axe

Bugha Blades

Dauntless Driver

FutureProof Flail

Orbital Abductor

Holoslash

Stellapen Smashpack

