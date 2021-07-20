Everything new in the Fortnite update v17.20: Map changes, weapons, skins and more

Epic Games has recently released the Fortnite update v17.20. The second major update for Season 7 rolled out several changes in terms of weapons, skins and items that will feature in the game.

Ever since the release of Season 7, Epic Games has engaged Fortnite gamers with regular updates and new content. The v17.10 update rolled out several summer-themed cosmetics and the Cosmic Summer event.

Fortnite's developers have now raised the bar of expectations, and loopers are eager to know what the v17.20 update holds for them.

It goes without saying that the developers have maintained their standards as data miners have revealed the changes that will feature in the game. This article will reveal the changes following the Fortnite update v17.20.

The latest additions that the Fortnite update v17.20 brings to players

1) A new weapon

It was recently revealed that the Fortnite update v17.20 brought a new weapon to the island. This newly added weapon is a gravity gun called, "Grab-Itron".

As the name suggests, Grab-Itron can be used to pick up items and throw them at enemies. To be clear, it will not fire any rounds of ammo at opponents.

The Grab-Itron has a magazine size of 1 and can only be used once before it is reloaded. It takes around 0.9 seconds to reload.

The Gravity Gun "Grab-Itron" was updated! pic.twitter.com/wyQooGQWV6 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 20, 2021

2) New skins

The most significant change following the Fortnite update v17.20 is in the characters and skins.

Epic Games revealed that World Cup champion Bugha will get his own bundle. Apart from this, the Gildedguy Bundle, Fearless Fairway Bundle and Wrap Gear Bundle were also released.

New Bundles:

- Bugha Bundle

- Gildedguy Bundle

- Fearless Fairway Bundle

- Wrap Gear Bundle pic.twitter.com/osPk7xjO31 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 20, 2021

Axo and Birdie also received much-needed style variants following the Fortnite update v17.20.

The Shadow and Ghost Henchman cosmetics were added as well.

3) Map changes

As of now, the island is yet to undergo any kind of changes. However, certain aspects indicate the possibility of Coral Castle's abduction in the near future.

A new Abductor UFO has been added, which features special Buffet Portals. Although data miners are yet to reveal any specific information regarding the new UFOs, gamers speculate this has been added to abduct the POI and change the map.

This is a new Abductor that got added which contains a few "Buffet Portals" which have a relation to the SpecialEventCountdown.



you can see the glyphs rotating in the portal. pic.twitter.com/TMQDetvulB — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) July 20, 2021

Besides these changes, Epic Games has added several new aspects, including Pride sprays and rainbows. Gamers are advised to drop onto the map and check out all the new changes that have been added following the Fortnite update v17.20.

Edited by Sabine Algur