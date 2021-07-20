Fortnite downtime today (July 20th): When will the servers be back up?

A new update will be rolled out in a few hours, and the Fortnite downtime today has been revealed.

The island will be getting the second major update following the release of Season 7 back on June 8th. Since a major update is on its way, gamers are eager to know about the Fortnite downtime for the v17.20 update.

Fortnite Season 7 has kept players guessing about the new elements being added to the game. It is anticipated that Epic will continue the show and keep up with the standard of the game following the v17.20 update.

The developers have allegedly started working on the recent update, and gamers can expect a change in the duration of downtime for Fortnite v17.20.

Fortnite downtime today starts early as developers roll out changes

Epic has already started working on the upcoming update and is making minor tweaks here and there. Gamers can expect the Fortnite downtime today for v17.10 to start at 02:30 AM ET (06:30 UTC).

It is to be noted that the downtime for the v17.20 update starts a bit early as compared to other updates. Gamers can expect a two-hour downtime, and the servers are expected to be back by 04:30 AM ET (08:30 UTC).

Set out to become a Champion with the upcoming Bugha’s Late Game mode. 🏆



Fortnite v17.20 is slotted for release on July 20. In preparation for the update, services will be disabled starting at approx. 02:30 AM ET (06:30 UTC). Please note this is an earlier time than usual. pic.twitter.com/AZuur2ESqN — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 19, 2021

Players are hyped up about the v17.20 update following Fortnite downtime today for obvious reasons. The v17.00 rolled out the Alien-themed season that changed the dynamic of the game altogether.

The 17.10 update rolled out several new aspects to the game, including the Cosmic Summer event and the possibility of entering the Alien Mothership. New in-game items such as Alien Parasites were added to the game as well. All these aspects added a new dimension to the game, and Epic was successful in gluing loopers to the island.

It has been revealed that the update following Fortnite downtime today will make considerable changes to the island. The developers will be rolling out the much-awaited Preferred Item slot settings to the game.

This is the update that introduces the previously-announced Preferred Item Slots setting.



Also: Arena playlists will be disabled starting July 19 at 10:00 PM ET (July 20 at 02:00 UTC). We plan to have them available again after downtime has ended, but there may be a delay. pic.twitter.com/sYUJJ2ozpt — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 19, 2021

There was a certain quest in the game that asked players to deploy Alien Nanites anywhere on the island except for the Holly Hatcheries. Several gamers reported that there was a bug that was not tracking the progress.

The developers have assured gamers that the quest will be auto-completed with the release of the Fortnite v17.20 update.

