Fortnite fans divided over addition of Pride Cosmetics, controversy ensues on Twitter

Fortnite made waves this morning when they tweeted out their support for the LGBTQIA+ community. "Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus" they tweeted.

Dubbing it Rainbow Royale, Fortnite has added quite a few things in an attempt to be more inclusive of that community. The Item Shop will feature four free new items: four Rainbow Royale sprays including Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star, Sunshine and Rainbows Wrap and the Take a Bow emote.

Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus.



This week we're celebrating our amazing LGTBQIA+ community with the debut of Rainbow Royale 🌈



Get free items, listen to some tunes on the radio and have a good time!



🔗: https://t.co/77O22iy3Gk pic.twitter.com/i6j8ozDEWv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2021

This announcement has certainly divided the Fortnite community. While several fans have supported Fortnite's move, others have been upset by it. The new controversy has the Fortnite community divided.

Fortnite emotes available as a Pride section. Image via Epic Games Store

Reaction to Fortnite's support for LGBTQIA+

Many players who consider themselves to be Christian have found this announcement to be the death knell in their relationship to the game, with one player saying he has to quit playing over it.

I thought fortnite will be the only game not saying something about this because im a cristian i will have to do what i have to do and its to quit fortnite its a huge sin to support this if your cristian — Jogghgdfccg (@jonasgg8436) July 20, 2021

Another has expressed disdain for the company over the recent addition of Pride memorabilia.

I hate epic games now — Dylan (@Dylzyyyy) July 20, 2021

One player says he's lost respect for Epic Games over their support for this community.

My respect for epic 📉📉📉📉📉 — Giorgio (@giangiorgio01) July 20, 2021

One player enjoyed playing Fortnite as an escape from real world issues, and now the game has aligned itself with these real world things and is no longer an escape.

Not against to any religion of belief but I loved this game because it stayed out of controversial topics and made me not worry about real world problems just like the blm event. I wish with this it did not have to remind us of real world controversy — King_Capcario265 (@Cappy30464475) July 20, 2021

A player has decided to get rid of his account entirely, even after years of playing and accumulating items and rewards.

Quiting the game rn who wants my account br wtf — dazzy | @TimelessRegion (@dazzy_fn) July 20, 2021

On the other hand, some are pleased with Fortnite's decision to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

it’s not like lgbt people disappear after june 💀 — :) blm ☀️🛥 (@STYT101) July 20, 2021

Members of that specific community have expressed positive feelings towards this decision, though.

For the first time I think ever, I actually feel accepted..



I cannot put into words the emotions I'm feeling right now, and I have no idea how to even process them! Thank you from the bottom of my heart! 🥺❤️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧ — ~Brooklyn/Delilah~ ♤ (@UwUBrookie) July 20, 2021

Another member is thrilled that he and his boyfriend now have the ability to share something like this.

can play with my boyfriend in confidence today ❤️❤️ — EL APECRIS 🦍 (@TheApeCris) July 20, 2021

It's clear that the Fortnite community is deeply divided over this. The inclusion or representation of the LGBTQIA+ community continues to be a controversial subject, and even Fortnite isn't immune to that.

Fortnite rainbow. Image via Fortnite INTEL

The addition of free emotes and items as well as the tweet in support is certainly to cause debate for a long time. However, Fortnite and Epic Games aren't likely to back down.

