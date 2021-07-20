What does the Rainbow in Fortnite Season 7 mean?

With the Epic Games team returning from their summer break, the 17.20 update hit Fortnite with a storm of new content for players to explore. Something that has caught everyone's attention is the addition of a massive Rainbow visible in-game as players spring and glide around the map.

Season 7's story is unfolding at a rapid pace with the latest additions like Holly Hatchery and the foreseen destruction of Coral Castle. As the Rainbow lands in Fortnite at a crucial point in the alien plotline, many players are wondering if it ties into the game's story and suggest that it will be a part of that area.

Why is there a giant Rainbow in the middle of Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

To dampen the hopes of Fortnite theorists and predictors, the Rainbow isn't here to play along with the game's major story for Season 7. However, there is cause to celebrate because it's here to commemorate Pride month and the LGTBQIA+ community along with the Rainbow Royale cosmetics available in the shop for free.

The Rainbow can be seen on the map when players pull it up to see the next Storm Circle. However, it has caused some confusion simply due to the timing of events in Season 7.

Rest assured that while the story won't progress any further, the Rainbow is here to display Epic Games' support for Pride month and is purely for looks.

#Fortnite Rainbow 🌈



The Rainbow is now shiny proudly above the Fortnite map pic.twitter.com/4RL5XnomOb — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) July 20, 2021

It's unclear how long this Rainbow will remain in Fortnite, but it's a nice break for those who have been wanting some fashion of representation in the game. Despite Pride month taking place in June, Epic Games decided to release their support after returning from vacation before the 17.20 update.

Image via Google

Fortnite's latest patch holds more content in store for the storyline, so players need not be disappointed if the Rainbow doesn't fulfill what they have been waiting for. As the week goes on, all the features of 17.20 should hit the game and give eager players a clear picture of how Season 7 will end.

Edited by Ashish Yadav