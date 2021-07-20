Fortnite 17.20 update patch notes: New live event, anti-gravity weapon, and more

All eyes were fixed upon the Fortnite v17.20 update as gamers were waiting to see what the second major update for Season 7 rolls out for them.

The expectations were high following the high standards set by the developers following the v17.10 update a few weeks back. Epic Games has not disappointed loopers as it has been revealed that the Fortnite v17.20 update will bring many changes to the island.

Ever since the downtime for Fortnite started, data miners have been at work extracting significant information regarding the update's content.

Since lots of new aspects have been added, this article reveals the details of some of the most significant changes that will feature in Fortnite Season 7 following the v17.20 update.

Fortnite update v17.20 patch notes

New cosmetics

Fortnite World Champion Kule "Bugha" Giersdorf has finally received his iconic bundle following the v17.20 update. The new bundle comes with the coveted World Cup back bling and pickaxe. Bugha's pug Zoey makes an appearance as well.

The Bugha Fortnite bundle features two additional styles, and gamers can toggle between them before dropping onto the map.

Along with the Bugha bundle, the Gildedguy bundle, the Fearless Fairway bundle, and the Wrap Gear bundle are also coming to the island.

New Bundles:

- Bugha Bundle

- Gildedguy Bundle

- Fearless Fairway Bundle

- Wrap Gear Bundle pic.twitter.com/osPk7xjO31 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 20, 2021

The Axo and Birdie characters will receive an additional style option following the Fortnite v17.20 update.

Data miners also revealed that Ghost Henchman and Shadow Henchman would finally make their debuts as Fortnite skins.

Ghost & Shadow Henchmen will finally be skins! pic.twitter.com/oUJf7mxacF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

A new pickaxe has also been introduced following the v17.20 update. The Aquari-Axe is an animated tool, and gamers will encounter fishes moving inside.

New Animated Aquari-Axe Pickaxe! (the fish and everything in it move) pic.twitter.com/GgN5PYWbUD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Weapons

Date miners have leaked a new gravity gun named the "Grab-Itron." It has been included in the game, and players can use it following the v17.20 update.

The Gravity Gun "Grab-Itron" was updated! pic.twitter.com/wyQooGQWV6 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 20, 2021

New LTM

Epic has implemented several new LTMs with the v17.20 update. The popular Fortnite gamer, Bugha, has also received an LTM mode in his name.

New LTM!



- Bugha's Late Game

- Nine unique inventories grouped into three team loadouts

- Great aim? Land on a supply drop to contest for extra loot — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

The developers have introduced several other new LTMs that will feature once the update is over.

Other details

Fortnite Season 7 will be getting a rainbow that will be added after the update has been released. Data miner Fort Tory reportedly revealed this information, which was encrypted in the in-game files.

We are getting a Rainbow in Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/3RFO4rD6zV — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) July 20, 2021

Data miners have also revealed a special countdown timer that will be added to the game soon.

Fans anticipate that the countdown timer will mark the beginning of some important event that will take place on the island. However, the details of the events are yet to be disclosed by Epic and data miners.

Coral Castle abduction

Fort Tory also revealed a new kind of Abductor UFO that got added to the game. They contain a few Buffet Folders.

It is anticipated that this new addition is related to the special event and gamers speculate that Coral Castle will be abducted soon.

This is a new Abductor that got added which contains a few "Buffet Portals" which have a relation to the SpecialEventCountdown.



you can see the glyphs rotating in the portal. pic.twitter.com/TMQDetvulB — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) July 20, 2021

Update size

The file sizes following the Fortnite v17.20 update have been revealed:

XS|X - 2.88 GB

XO - 2.6 GB

PS4 - 3.1 GB

NS - 1.4 GB

PS5 - 2.7 GB

