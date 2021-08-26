Fortnite alien weapons: All alien-tech weapons and where to find them in Season 7

With plans nearly in place to defeat the alien invasion in Fortnite, Rick Sanchez feels it's time for loopers to get accustomed to alien weapons. In order to sharpen up their skills and combat readiness, he demands that loopers do a little field exercise.

Grandpa Rick wants players to find alien weapons and use them to damage other opponents in the game. Those who are able to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points.

"Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons" Fortnite week 12 Epic challenge (Image via iFireMonkey)

Note: Fortnite week 12 Epic challenges will go live on August 26, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons" Fortnite week 12 Epic challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players have to find alien weapons and deal a total of 150 damage to opponents in the game. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Although the aliens are technologically superior to the IO, it would seem that their weapon arsenal is somewhat lacking. Compared to the vast amount of weapons developed by the IO to fight the invaders, the aliens only have one primary weapon: the Kymera Ray Gun.

Where to find the Kymera Ray Gun in Fortnite Season 7

The Kymera Ray Gun can be obtained by downing alien NPCs located in Holly Hatchery and those from downed saucers. The weapon fires a constant laser beam that damages players.

Although the weapon can be used at long range, it works best in close to mid range. It's a good weapon to pin down enemy players, and can also be used to rapidly damage cover.

Given that it takes time to charge and fires a sustained beam, depending on the player's proficiency with this weapon, completing the challenge is either going to be a cake walk or frustrating. However, this is an easy way to complete it.

Rather than treating the weapon as an Assault Rifle, loopers need to get close to an opponent to even have the chance of scoring hits. Once a clear line of sight has been established, players will have to keep a steady aim in order to cause damage.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Edited by Sabine Algur