The most overpowered weapons in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived, and with it, some new weapons.

Weapons are vaulted and unvaulted as Fortnite sees fit, but with new seasons, there are often new weapons related to the theme (that will eventually be vaulted when they become irrelevant) added to the game. That remains the case for Season 7.

Most notably, the Avengers event in 2019 saw Fortnite add Marvel-related weapons. Even recently, the game had a Tony Stark created blaster. Now, due to the alien theme of Season 7, Fortnite has added weapons related to the storyline, some of which are incredibly powerful.

5 overpowered weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

5) Turrets

These are the least overpowered of the overpowered weapons because of their one true limitation. Turrets are only found at alien sites, and they can't be moved. Previously, the turret was a legendary device that was placeable on any floor. They're now limited to just alien sites, but the amount of damage that can be done with them warrants a spot on this list.

4) Heavy assault rifle

The heavy assault rifle was unvaulted for the newest season of Fortnite. Its high damage rate is offset only slightly by the slower firing rate than that of its counterpart, the standard assault rifle. Headshots can deal quite a bit of damage and make short work of an opponent.

I love Fortnite Season 7 they brought back all the old guns the heavy AR is awesome the Scar is sick and the pump is back baby — @FozzieMozzie (@FozziemozzieB) June 9, 2021

3) Pump shotgun

The pump shotgun, while not specific to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, is pretty overpowered. It's limited only by its firing rate, but a headshot is fairly easy to come by and can immediately down or eliminate the opponent, depending on the rarity. It was also unvaulted for this season, but it has been a staple of the game for a long time.

The pump shotgun. Image via Fortnite Wiki

2) Hand cannon

The hand cannon, often referred to as the Desert Eagle or Deagle, is another gun unvaulted for the fight against the aliens. The track record so far indicates that Fortnite wants to add good, powerful weapons, to the game, highlighting the level of threat the island faces.

The hand cannon falls right into that category, as its use of heavy bullets can do a whole lot of damage. Aiming is fairly easy with it, too, making it a one or two shot kill in close or even medium distance combat.

1) Rail Gun

The Rail Gun was a specific new addition to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. This weapon, created by the Imagined Order, was designed to be an alien killing machine. This gun, a sniper rifle of sorts, allows players to scope in and target specific things. It can also shoot through surfaces, making it a dangerously powerful gun. Oh, and it does extra damage to spaceships.

The Rail Gun in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games Store

It's safe to say that the Rail Gun is the most overpowered weapon in Fortnite's latest season. What other weapons are overpowered?

