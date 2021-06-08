Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 early patch notes (v17.00): Weapons vaulted, shakedown cancelation, llamas update, POI, crafting system update, and more

There are just a few hours to go until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 goes live, and with it, lots of new changes. Based on the official statement from Fortnite Status, downtime will begin at 2:00 AM ET.

The patch size will be larger than usual on all platforms.

In Season 7, we're adding the ability to cancel your Shakedown of an opponent.



Hitting Reload or the same button/key you used to pick the opponent up will immediately drop them mid-shake, cancelling any accidental interrogations. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 7, 2021

Unlike the previous season, this time around, a few patch notes have already been leaked days in advance, covering different aspects such as weapons, crafting, and new POIs. To sum it up, the early patch notes for the Fortnite v17.00 update are:

Weapons vaulted - All Primal and Makeshift weapons

Weapons added - Pulsar 9000 from Save the World, and two other sci-fi weapons

Shakedown cancellation added to the game

Llamas updated

Better crafting and new crafting material

New POI

While a lot more potential updates are coming to the game, such as new wildlife and biomes, there have been no confirmed leaks or official statements yet. Given below is the breakdown of each confirmed update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Early patch notes v17.00

Weapons vaulted

After just one season, Epic Games has finally confirmed that all the Makeshift and Primal weapons will be vaulted as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 goes live.

Also as I said before, Primal & Makeshift weapons will be gone tomorrow and replaced with new weapons! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 7, 2021

This would include Bows and would mean that there will be a new meta weapon coming this season. More information should become available in the coming hours.

Weapons added

In addition to the Pulsar 9000, two other sci-fi weapons have been teased. With Primals and Makeshift weapons gone, it would mean that Epic will be adding an entirely new list of firearms in-game.

Ah yes pulsar 9000 best shotgun in stw — Antoni (@AntoniPavlovic) June 6, 2021

While it's unclear how many more weapons like the Pulsar 9000 will be coming from Save the World mode and how many entirely new weapons will get added, it goes without saying that a new ammo type will be added to the Fortnite v17.00 update as well.

Shakedown cancelation

A minor quality-of-life update coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be the ability to cancel shakedowns midway through. The community has been asking for this feature, and it looks like the 17.00 update will answer their prayers.

Only took 6 seasons. But fr mow, I’m happy they are adding changes like this, as little and minor as they sound, they actually help improve the qof in this game, which is really nice. — Itay Gobalak (@GobalakItay) June 7, 2021

Llamas update

According to the Fortnite leaker HYPEX, a new llama update is also in the works for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. While not much is known about the same, according to the data miner, the update will be "really good."

It's left to be seen how this new update will affect llamas' functionality in-game.

I was told a few days ago from a trusted source that Llamas will receive an update in Season 7, most likely in 17.00!



The update is really good and I'd rather not spoil it, but yeah.. Season 7 is gonna be REALLY good! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 7, 2021

New POI

According to many leakers, a new POI, featured in the Orelia cosmetic trailer, will be coming to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, Epic is yet to confirm the same.

This will be a S7 POI



Bookmark this tweet and wait.. 😏 — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) June 6, 2021

Crafting system update

With a new theme comes new crafting material and more accessible crafting mechanics. Despite the crafting system getting off to a shaky start in Fortnite Season 6, according to HYPEX, it'll be carried into the new season and be improved upon as well.

Imagine gun attachments and new craft system that we can create futuristic guns — fitzy🦊 (@FitzyLeakz) June 6, 2021

While there are no details about the new crafting material, it's safe to assume that it will be related to the new sci-fi guns being added in-game.

