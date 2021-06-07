Create
Rick and Morty Fortnite collaboration confirmed for Season 7 as Butter Robot appears in new teaser

Rick and Morty Fortnite collaboration confirmed by Epic Games (Image via YeeHawisbae/Twitter)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
comments icon 12
Feature
Modified 41 min ago

It's time to get schwifty Loopers, as Epic Games has just teased the official Rick and Morty Fortnite collaboration.

Fans have long been asking for a collaboration, but Epic Games probably had to wait for the perfect moment to make their move. There's no better time to do a Rick and Morty collab than during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

It goes without saying that a Rick and Morty Fortnite collab is the perfect addition to the alien theme. Considering how the duo jump through realities for fun, entering the Fortnite metaverse for them would be a piece of cake.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 - Changes player need in the new season

Rick and Morty Fortnite Collaboration: Butter Robot

The Butter Robot is an iconic character from the show. According to HYPEX, this item will be represented as a loot crate in-game. It's not known how that will function, but it's a confirmation that the collab is happening for sure.

The theme and timing couldn't be any more perfect. Fortnite's new season drops on June 8th, while Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on June 20th. It will be exciting to see which other items will be included in the Rick and Morty Fortnite collaboration.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 - Is Superman the secret DC character?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Laser Pistol, and possible new skin

In addition to the Rick and Morty Fortnite collaboration, the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 teaser also showcased a new weapon and a possible new skin. So, it's time to take a closer look at the new weapon and the potential skin without further ado.

#1 - Laser Pistol

Much like the other two sci-fi weapons that were teased, this new one also resembles futuristic technology. By all accounts, it looks like a laser pistol. Judging from the new weapons being added in-game, a brand new ammo type will also be added.

#2 - New Skin

It's unclear what this helmet represents at the moment, but leakers are under the assumption that this could be a new skin. The helmet showcased could perhaps be part of the new set.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 - Sci-fi weapons, a new biome, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen
