Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Is Superman the secret DC character?

Long before the hype for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 could even begin, multiple leaks regarding a secret character were doing the rounds. While new characters come and go from the island of Fortnite, this particular character is connected to the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics.

As reported by resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, one or two DC characters will be revealed in the comics. This information came directly from the writer of the comic, Christos Gage.

There might be 1 or 2 surprise reveals of new DC characters on the Fortnite Island in the last issue of the Batman comics, according to a writer of the comics.. 👀



— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 20, 2021

After the initial leak had made the rounds, it was forgotten as new, and more exciting information began flooding social media. However, following the new teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, speculation began to build up once more after a familiar item was showcased.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: The Man of Steel

The item, which was teased by Epic, was a pair of glasses that came with a description that matches none other than Superman.

It reads:

"When placed onto the face, this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable."

Superman could be coming to the game in Season 7!



The glasses shown in today's teaser seem to be the glasses he uses to become unrecognizable, which also refers to the teaser text that Fortnite tweeted!



— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 6, 2021

Without a doubt, if there is a secret DC character being added to the comics, the possibility of it being Superman has just increased.

While the description may also be talking about how powered glasses distort vision when worn, there are a few factors that can be taken into consideration to counter this logic.

Reasons why Superman could be coming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

#1 - The Glasses

The first and most obvious reason is the glasses. Superman is well known for using them to hide his identity from the public. While it doesn't really make much sense as to how the glasses help him achieve that, they are directly related to him.

— Ke950 🛸 (@HKsKhaled2) June 6, 2021

#2 - Batman versus Superman

A short while back, Walmart accidentally leaked the final skin designed for Armored Batman. While the skin has been teased since the start of Fortnite Season 6, could it be that DC and Epic Games are planning a showdown between these two heroes?

According to lore, the Armored Batsuit amplifies Batman's strength and durability and provides a lot of protection from Superman's strength. Surely, the introduction of the Armored Batsuit as a skin just couldn't be a mere coincidence?

#3 - Superman's here to save the day

With an alien invasion on its way, could Superman be here to save the day? The possibility of Superman coming to the island of Fortnite would perhaps be the single most memorable event since the game's inception.

Imagine an in-game event during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, in which players can team up with Kal-El himself and destroy the Alien Mothership. It would make for a cinematic experience like no other.

