Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Armored Batman's final design

When it comes to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, a few names in the community stand out. However, it would seem that prominent leakers such as HYPEX and iFireMoney may have some competition now when it comes to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks.

A few hours ago, the final design for the Armored Batman skin was leaked by a newcomer to the scene. While it's not uncommon for leakers to constantly join the ranks, this one is not what many would have expected.

Armored Batman's Final Design appeared on Walmart accidentally a few hours ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/wWiU3rjZmV — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 6, 2021

In a strange twist of events, Walmart participated in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks after accidentally showcasing what could be Armored Batman's final skin design.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: New Grotto POI, Midas' return, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: The Knight in dark armor

It would seem that Walmart couldn't contain its excitement about the Armored Batman skin coming to Fortnite Season 7. While the leak was a mistake by all accounts, the Fortnite community now has some confirmation that this is indeed the final design for the skin.

Sadly for fans, the skin will not come out anytime this month. The final comic only releases on July 6th, 2021, and players will need all six codes to redeem this skin. However, Fortnite may decide to drop the skin in the item shop.

you can get it from 1 of 2 ways either

1. Get all codes from the comics

2. Will come to the item shop and will most likely be 1500, but don't take my word for the price, just an estimate — Skull_King¹⁷ (@xxskull_kingxx) June 6, 2021

It's unlikely that the skin will be added after the final comic book issue drops. Players may have to wait a while before being able to buy it from the item shop.

Also Read: How to get the Fortnite Comic book codes to redeem the Batman Zero Point cosmetics and more

Breakdown of the Armoured Batman skin

As seen from the new leak, the skin seems to resemble the suit shown in Batman vs Superman. The eyes have a blue glow, which means the suit is powered. This could be a sign that the skin is reactive in nature.

Compared to the suit showcased in the movie, this one looks a lot less bulky and heavy. Given how most skins in Fortnite have a slender design, this comes as no surprise.

In addition to the skin, it may be possible that other cosmetics such as harvesting tools, backblings, and gliders may also be a part of the Armored Batman set.

Watch this video to learn how to Unlock All Batman Rewards in Fortnite:

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks - Map changes, cinematic teaser, and more

Edited by suwaidfazal