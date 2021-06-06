Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: New Grotto POI, Midas' return, and more

Could the new Orelia trailer be a potential Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leak, masquerading in plain sight as a cinematic POI? According to many leakers and resident Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the POI showcased in the new trailer by Epic Games is in all probability a new location in Fortnite Season 7.

While the trailer was more about introducing Orelia's cosmetics, which are now in the item shop, this potential new POI brings back many memories from Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, and a well-known location known as the Grotto.

The location doesn't look like a well-planned underground facility like the Grotto. However, it does have its own charm and esthetic feel. While it can't be said for sure if this would be a fully pledged POI with an underground cave system, at the very least, Orelia has finally got a fancy location to herself.

Fans and leakers alike are excited for this new POI, and hopefully, in the coming days, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks will shed more light on the matter.

This will be a S7 POI



— Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) June 6, 2021

However, not everyone seems to be convinced about the new POI, one Twitter user said:

"Either Grotto is returning next Season! The island below Flush Factory gets bigger into a whole new named POI. Or this is literally just a trailer for the skin and has no significance to the plot or the map in any way! Take your guess!"

Indeed, this could very well not be a potential Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leak for a new POI. However, things could swing anyway. Only time will tell what surprises Epic Games has rolled up its sleeves

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Midas' revival could be right around the corner

All that glitters is gold!

While the possibility of a new POI is great, two major questions need clarification: What secret was Marigold hoping to find inside the cave? Does Orelia know what happened to Midas?

It can't be a coincidence that Marigold happened to discover a cave filled with gold. There has to be so much more to this than is known at the moment. Hopefully, by the end of next week, players will get more information about this via Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks.

While these answers are unknown, fans have been dishing out theories about the whereabouts of Midas. Some believe that he's gone for good, while others think he's responsible for bringing the aliens to the Island. It would truly be interesting to see if and how Midas makes a grand return.

— VogueCry ツ (@OfeliaEstanisl1) June 3, 2021

