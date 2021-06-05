Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: What we know about the new season so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is knocking at the door and loopers are eagerly waiting to welcome the new season.

Data miners have recently leaked several pieces of information regarding the upcoming season. The leaks have certainly hyped up loopers as Fortnite will have an alien theme next season.

Epic has already started incorporating several alien aspects to the game. Loopers are already getting the idea of a smooth transition into the upcoming season.

There are many gamers who are not completely aware of Fortnite Season 7 leaks.

Fortnite: Information regarding Chapter 2 Season 7

Players were expecting Fortnite to change from a Primal theme to a Medieval theme. However, all speculation was nullified after several data miners revealed the inclusion of aliens in the game.

A few days ago, data miners leaked several posters that were found in in-game files. These posters displayed several aliens forming a chain across the world. Alien posters were added to the game and loopers can encounter them across various walls and fences in the game.

fortnite prepares for the arrival of the aliens!



-all the houses have this poster:#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/1Fs5JBqvNu — ASTRO - Fortnite Leaks & News (@ASTROxBR) May 25, 2021

Various audio files were also encrypted by data miners. These audio files explicitly mention aliens and UFOs as well as several animals such as kangaroos, octopus and platypus. It is expected that loopers will see these animals being added into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

One of the most important additions to the game will definitely be UFOs. Some of the gamers are fortunate enough as they have already encountered flying saucers in the game.

UFOs will abduct loopers and teleport them to random points on the island. The chance of encountering a UFO is 0.1% now. The rate will increase considerably as Fortnite Season 7 rolls out in June.

#Fortnite Alien UFO Abduction 🛸



UFOs now have a chance of appearing and abducting players in-game! Here's some cinematic shots of the mini-event! 📸 pic.twitter.com/9k22vgtfOz — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 2, 2021

The official release date was also under a lot of speculation as Epic was silent on the issue. However, a short teaser went live recently that shows the inside of a UFO and it is titled "They're Coming."

The teaser revealed the date of the new season to be June 8th and also confirmed the alien theme for Fortnite.

The aliens... are coming!! 🛸👽 Hmmmm where have I heard that phase before? 🤭 #fortnite #pvz



Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date, alien theme & everything else we know about the new Fortnite Season: https://t.co/Sfd61K7qWL pic.twitter.com/f4oa80CtTz — Redhead Gaming (@RedHeadGamer16) June 5, 2021

Changing the theme will affect the Fortnite map as well. It is speculated that the Spire Tower will be removed from the map and something else will come up. It will be really interesting to see whether Zero Point makes a comeback or not.

Loopers recently revealed that cornfields near Colossal Crops have been invaded by aliens. There are strange geometric figures in the field and loopers are confident that these are indications of alien activities on the island.

#Fortnite Map Update: 3/6/21 🗺🛸



• A second Alien Crop Circle has now appeared on the second cornfield at Colossal Crops! The aliens are slowly becoming closer. Expect the 3rd Foreshadowing Quest related to these to come out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/4o3Gri6I47 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 3, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 leaks have hyped up fans. Although a lot of information has been uncovered, it gives a faint idea regarding the new season.

The entire picture will unfold once Season 7 is officially released. Until then, loopers will have to wait patiently and wait until June 8th.

